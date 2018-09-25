These are the key wallpaper trends set to dress walls this season

If you're looking to redecorate these are the six key wallpaper trends worth buying into right now!

Wallpaper continues to be a popular choice when it comes to decorating. It can add instant colour and impact to any interior space. But with so many designs and wallpaper trends available, how do you choose which one’s right for you? You let Ideal Home help you, that’s how.

We’ve rounded up the key wallpaper patterns trending right now.

Whether you want an understated design for subtle interest or a bold statement pattern to give a room wow factor, our guide will ensure your home is on-trend for the foreseeable.

1. Eastern influence

This trend encapsulates the hand-finished patterns synonymous with Japanese and Indian design. Today’s trend sees these styles blend with classic decorative designs and simple geometric prints.

Traditional Japanese landscapes with a modern colour twist.

Buy now: Himitsu Wallpaper in Jade, £50 a roll, Graham & Brown

The Japandi collection by Scion fuses Scandi simplicity with Japanese artisan details.

Restful colour combinations paired with clean-lined, Scandi-style furniture creates a zen-like feel for any room.

Buy now:Shinku Wallpaper, £45 a roll, Scion st Style Library

2. Modern rustic

This relaxed look has been smartened up with tweed and wool prints in bold colours. Playful illustrations of woodland animals and forest foliage are key prints.

Wallpapers featuring abstract patterns, silhouettes and soft metallic sheens give the look a country-luxe edge.

This relaxed, painterly design brings the Highlands to life. The Elysian range combines modern and rustic hand-painted patterns.

‘The Sanderson studio has been inspired by ancient woodlands, native wildlife and rare and beautiful plants.’ explains Rebecca Craig, Sanderson’s head of design. ‘ Finding a divine calm from a time where myths and legends began, Elysian’s designs capture the beauty of the natural world.’

Buy now: Owlswick, £75 a roll, Sanderson at Style Library

Soft metallic highlights give this abstract feather design a glam edge.

Buy now: Tranquil Wallpaper, £65 a roll, 1838 Wallcoverings

Subtle silhouettes and tone-on-tone colour gives a modern update to a classic leaf print.

Buy now: Prairie Wallpaper in Spring, £40 a roll, Graham & Brown

3. New Retro

Uniform geometrics such as chevron, honeycomb and zigzags are key for this look. Hits of retro teal, orange and mustard play a key role in the colour palette.

Style the look with Fifties-inspired furniture.

Abstract lines create a less formal pattern, to lend a softer feel to your decor.

Buy now: Hatton wallpaper in Quartz, £63 a roll, The Paper Partnership at Wallpaper Direct

Choose a modern Deco look with gold highlights. The colour contrast on this design makes a real style statement.

Buy now: Omega, £20 a roll, Albany at Wallpaper Direct

4. Rough luxe surfaces

The natural textures of stone, cracked earth, marble, minerals and wood are key patterns for walls. Pair patterned wallpapers with opulent velvet and shimmering jacquard fabrics.

The lustrous palette for this trend will appeal to lovers of minimal, glam style.

Here patterned velvets contrast perfectly against a subtle glittery wallcovering.

Buy now: Plica, £125 a roll, Anthology at Style Library

Add a glam touch to your decor with this marbled design paper. The shimmering gold highlights help to catch the light and add depth to the design.

Inject a little industrial-chic style with a polished-parquet-effect wallcovering.

Buy now: Insignia wallpaper in Rose Gold, £40 a roll, Graham & Brown

5. Trad florals

Inspired by classic illustrations, traditional watercolours and oil paintings this trend has been given a contemporary update by oversized prints.

To create an eclectic look, contrast the busy florals with modern lighting, plain linens and luxe velvets.

Blowsy blooms and a graphite backdrop add drama to this statement design.

Buy now: Marble Rose, £95 a roll, Jane Churchill

The elegant trailing florals on this design helps to create a contemporary, feminine feel.

Buy now: Aurora in Mist, £85 a roll, 1838 Wallcoverings

Inspired by the beauty of English country gardens, Cole & Son have kept things more traditional with this vibrant design.

Buy now: Lilac Syringa Vulgaris, £110 a roll, Cole & Son

6. Quiet pattern

This modern-country style is all about layering timeless, nature-inspired prints to create a calming space.

Colour comes in the form of barely there tints of grey, taupe, pink and blue. The pared-back palette allows you layer pattern scales and styles without fear of it overpowering a room.

Subtle metallic touches lift this layered design.

Buy now: Farthing Wood, £59 a roll, Sanderson at Style Library

Which pattern will be adorning your walls this season?