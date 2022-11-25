Black Friday deals LIVE: Shark, Ninja, KitchenAid and more

With over 100 years of experience in shopping for the home, we are the best place to find Black Friday deals. Whether you need new furniture for a room refresh, or the latest kitchen appliances.
Best Black Friday sales
Amazon: small appliances, home and garden (opens in new tab)
AO: deals on large and small home appliances (opens in new tab)
Argos: save on TVs, vacuums and smart tech (opens in new tab)
Cox & Cox: up to 50% off furniture and decor (opens in new tab)
Dyson: save up to £100 on branded cordless vacuums (opens in new tab)
Emma: up to 60% off mattresses, beds and bedding (opens in new tab)
Furniture Village: up to £500 off sofas and furniture (opens in new tab)
John Lewis: up to £200 off TVs, appliances and more (opens in new tab)
Marks & Spencer: up to 40% off bedding, lighting, and homeware (opens in new tab)
Ninja: save up to £90 on bestselling air fryers (opens in new tab)
Ooni: 20% off sitewide on brand-name pizza ovens (opens in new tab)
Simba: up to 60% off bestselling mattresses and bedding (opens in new tab)
Shark: up to £180 off cordless and upright vacuums (opens in new tab)
The White Company: 20% off sitewide with discount code MAGIC20 (opens in new tab)
Very: save on air fryers, vacuums and mattresses (opens in new tab)
Wayfair: deals on all things home and decor (opens in new tab)
Next up, if you've been inspired by the recent series of Bake Off or just want to upgrade your existing mixer, this super sexy KitchenAid Tilt head 3.3l mini mixer 5KSM3311X is down from £399 to just £259.35 (opens in new tab) - that's a whopping 35% off for an iconic piece of kitchen kit.
So without further ado, first up, one of our best buys, and a top seller of the sales so far.
It's the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook 5.7L air fryer, down to £80 from £120 on Argos (opens in new tab). Perfect for family meals as you can fit five to six portions in. And though air frying is easy, trust us when we say that the speed of cooking can take you by surprise, so that window makes it much easier to keep an eye on your dinner – and avoid burnt chips.
Our appliances expert, Molly, uses hers everyday so with this discount it has an amazing cost per use.
