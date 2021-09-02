We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your dream job involves house sitting a luxury home, we’ve got good news. A conveyancing firm is looking for an official ‘Mansion Tester’ to review some of the nation’s most beautiful homes.

My Home Move Conveyancing will pay the successful applicant £500 to stay in the Grade II-listed Manor Holcombe in Somerset. Here, they will be tasked with testing out the heated swimming pool. They will also need to try out the property’s games room and work out in their own private gym.

The Manor Holcombe, Somerset

The Manor Holcombe is a stunning Georgian country home. It has an impressive façade that looks like something out of a Jane Austen novel. There are also landscaped grounds for taking a turn in, and ornate interior detail to form the backdrop to evenings spent entertaining.

This beautiful historic building has been lovingly restored to ensure it has all the necessary and more luxurious modern additions for a comfortable stay, while enhancing its original features. Made up of three floors, the luxury home has a total of eight large bedrooms, on the top and bottom floors.

This allows guests to enjoy time together while offering them a space to retreat if they wish. The Mansion Tester will need to give feedback on their stay, and on the online service offered by My Home Move Conveyancing.

So, what does the perfect candidate look like? The company is after a luxury-seeking individual with attention to detail. You must also be available to stay at the Manor Holcombe in Somerset between 21 and 23 September 2021.

‘Buying a new house is an incredibly exciting experience,’ says Dev Malle, Chief Business Development Officer at My Home Move Conveyancing. ‘But it can also be quite daunting – finding the right legal service is often part of the challenge.

‘It can be one of the biggest purchases you’ll make and therefore it’s important to find someone you can trust to help guide you through the process. That’s why we wanted to put our expertise to the test, as well as giving prospective house-hunters a little taste of luxury as they review our online service. All while getting paid to do so,’ Dev Malle comments.

How to apply

The Chief Business Development Officer adds that after such a challenging year, the company wants to invite anyone who fancies a break in one of Britain’s most remarkable properties to apply.

To apply for the Mansion Tester position, house-hunters simply need to visit the My Home Move Conveyancing website and fill out the application form. The deadline is 12pm Monday 13 September.