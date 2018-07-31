There are now even more reasons to shop at Morrisons!

Well hello there, cats and kittens – this morning we’re coming to you with a very important SUPERMARKET STYLE ALERT! Sorry to shout, but this Morrisons bedding is worth making a fuss over. And the last thing we want is for you to miss out.

The supermarkets are coming up with some surprisingly exciting designs at the moment, and the new Morrisons range is no exception. The Classic living range brings together restful tones, sparkling glass and soft textures for a relaxed look with a hint of glam. And best of all, every piece is under £20!

Morrisons bedding

What better way to update a bedroom than with a duvet in the two colours of the moment , blush and grey? They’re the perfect combination, the grey taking any saccharine edge off the pink. This 100-per-cent cotton set comes with two housewife pillowcases, has a 180 thread count and is reversible, with a pink and white print on the other side. Layer it up with plain throws and cushions in different textures – we’re particularly loving the sparkly detail of the knitted throw. Who said grey had to be dreary?!

Buy now: 100% Cotton Grey Floral Print Double Bed Set, £18, Morrisons

The bedside lamp

Could this elegant lamp be your perfect bedside companion? We love the mixed-material base and its delicate dimensions. It will provide plenty of light for reading, but not so much you’ll keep anyone else awake!

In store soon: Classic stem table lamp, £15, Morrisons

The trinket box

Before you drift off, pop your jewellery into this pretty box. Or use it to store cosmetics, make-up remover and cotton wool, or hair clips. There are so many options, and being organised doesn’t come at much of a cost either. Maybe you should buy two?

In store soon: Brass trinket cube, £6, Morrisons

The throw

Measuring 150cm x 200cm, this throw is big enough to cover a king-size bed. Choose from duck egg or a darker navy blue.

Buy now: Duck Egg Herringbone Throw, £18, Morrisons

The mug

Also available in blue, we’d use this mug for a cuppa in bed, or a sleep-inducing cup of Bovril or hot chocolate.

In store soon: Pink dipped mug, £3, Morrisons

The candle

This mix of bergamot orange and lemon scents is just the thing to freshen up a bedroom – and will revive you if you’re struggling to get up!

Buy now: Scented 3 Wick Candle Citrus Bergamot, £5, Morrisons

Treat yourself to everything and we make that a £65 total spend. To totally transform your bedroom, you really can’t say fairer.