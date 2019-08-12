You can always rely on George Home to deliver when it comes to fun-filled homeware collections. This new Asda cat bedding and matching accessories are no exception.

Following in the footsteps of the best-selling Sausage dog bedding, these pet-tastic new designs cater for all the cat fans instead.

From bedding for bedrooms to vases and throws, there’s a cat-themed accessory for every room in the home.

In case you missed it: Asda sausage dog bedding is back for 2019 – we can’t wait to get our paws on it

After being shared on the George at Asda Instagram page, the bedding was an instant hit amongst shoppers! Generating 1607 likes and 288 comments in a matter of hours. Cat fans were tagging fellow cat lovers to share the bedding.

One paying a touching tribute to a friend, ‘It’s like this was made especially for you 😁😸’.

Another simply highlighting it for a pal, ‘You need the kitties 😍’.

With one follower suggesting it’s not the first the cat bedding set to dress their home, tagging a friend saying, ‘You were asking about my cat bedding before….this is lush!’.

While others merely wanted to share their appreciation:

‘purrrfect 🐈🐈’.

One humorously sharing, ‘Ordering for your Christmas! Hope Spencer is looking forward to sleeping alongside some cats!’.

The dreamy bedding adorned with sleep cats is in stores and online now. It’s available as single, double, king and super king sizes. The poly-cotton easy care fabric makes it easy to clean – a great attribute if it does encourage your own cat on the bed!

Buy now: White Sleepy Cats Duvet Set, from £10, George Home at Asda

Video Of The Week

In addition to the sleep cat bedding the new range features this adorable throw. Ideal to layer over the bedding, on chilly evenings to enhance the monochrome look. It’s also great for dressing the sofa, to protect the fabric from claws and cat hair.

Buy now: Black and White Cat Throw, £6, George Home at Asda

Will you be curling up like a cat with these cute new accessories?