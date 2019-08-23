It’s one of the most essential pieces of furniture for our homes, and yet often (as in my case) we don’t budget for it. By that I mean sofas, armchairs and coffee tables seem to come first and we make do with tray dinners (no judgement). But thanks to the new season range of Dunelm dining tables and chairs it’s never more affordable to own a stylish dining room set.

The Set in question that has shoppers excited is the new Riley table and chairs, available in both two and four seater sets.

With prices starting from £99 for the two seater set, we can see why the set is proving so popular.

New Riley Dunelm dining set

When shared on the brands Instagram feed, the Riley dining set quickly amassed 1615 likes and plenty of adoring comments;

‘I love the chairs 😍’.

‘Beautiful 💛💛💛’.

One follower tagging a friend to share the love, ‘table and chairs as well 😍’.

The table and chairs set, shown above, is the four seater version which is priced at a reasonable £129. To add further appeal the table is dressed with treats from the new ‘Dreamscape’ pink accessories form Dunelm’s autumn/winter collections.

This stylishly compact dining table and chair set is ideal for those dealing with small space living. The small dining set consists of a contemporary dining table and matching dining chairs. The metal base makes it a sturdy and durable solution of busy modern homes.

The wooden oak-finish and metal design requires self-assembly. Fear not if you’re not a DIY pro, it’s an easy follow guide that takes no time at all.

I think now might be the time to put those trays into retirement –and treat ourselves to a new dining set.