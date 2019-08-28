Supermarkets have come a long way since the days of selling solely foods and wines. You can pop to shops these days and pick up something lovely for homes too. This weekend, thanks to these impending Lidl special buys, you can even pick up an affordable ladder shelf while stocking up on avocados and frozen meals.

As part of a new Scandi style homeware collection launching this Sunday, Lidl are on hand to transform living rooms and more on a budget.

The collection includes stylish storage furniture, chic rugs and more, all landing in-store from Sunday 1st September – while stock last.

New Ladder shelf at Lidl

Minimalism meets functionality with this Ladder Shelving Unit for just £49.99 – an unbeatable price for such a cool furniture piece. Offering plenty of storage and display space it’s a great solution for small space living. Ideal for compact living rooms, hallways and bathrooms due to its slimline design.

Finished with a high-quality birch wood-effect, white shelves and a smooth-running drawer it’s a sleek modern storage solution.

Another highly functional furniture piece is this retro Storage Bench, priced at £69.99. Once used as a phone bench, most commonly in the hallway this simple seating solution provides the ideal place to perch and remove your shoes.

The chic yet comfortable bench is made from solid beech wood with a comfy seat pad in a sleek grey material. Complete with an integrated space-saving draw and shelf it’s an all in one sleek design.

Plant lovers can elevate indoor shrubs to new heights by picking up one of the pastel-hued or grey Plant Pots with Stands, for just £9.99 each. This simple yet stylish potting solutions are great for an instant room refresh, by adding a touch of greenery.

Get the luxe look for less with Lidl’s gorgeous Cotton Rug in a trendy geometric pattern. The striking new design is available in three pleasing colourways to suit all decors. In contrast to similar styles, almost double the price elsewhere, Lidl’s hard-wearing version is incredible value at just £16.99!

Additional storage pieces include the Storage Ottoman, £14.99, and Storage Cube, £9.99.

All these Lidl special buys and more are available in stores nationwide from this Sunday 1st September – whilst stocks last.