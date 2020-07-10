We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get holiday vibes without leaving home! This new room fragrance is set to be THE Nivea Sun product of summer 2020.

The diffuser is the latest must-have buy doing rounds on friends Whatsapp groups, ‘Have you seen this? OMG it smells just like holiday’. And that is does!

As many of us are missing holidays this summer, the Nivea Sun diffuser can help our staycations feel all the more authentic. The room fragrance features notes of the much-loved sun lotion smell, which instantly evokes holiday memories.

Whether placed in the living room or the bathroom, this summery scent is sure to make every home smell like holidays this summer.

New Nivea Sun diffuser

As stated on the Amazon website ‘The oil diffuser with a fresh citrus cocktail, sunny floral notes and a velvety powder aroma creates an unmistakeable summery scent experience.’

The home fragrance is inspired by the new Nivea Sun Eau de Toilette. A perfumed scent with invigorating wood tones, transparent floral tones and white spice notes create an incomparable experience for the senses. A blend said to awaken memories of the brightness of summer sunshine.

The uplifting, daydream-like new scent is available exclusively to buy from Amazon. The delicate summery scent is already delighting shoppers.

One satisfied shopper tells Ideal Home, ‘A friend recommended the diffuser to me as I LOVE the smell of holidays. And for me it honestly smells just like the amazing suntan lotion smell, that instantly makes me think of holiday!’

‘Seeing as we’ve missed our holiday this year it brings the feeling into our house.’

The ombre frosted glass holder acts like a little reminder of summer sunshine while on display too. The summery scented diffuser lasts for up to 50 days, to keep the holiday feeling alive for longer.

And in other sunny news a Nivea Sun Scented Candle is coming soon!! We will be stalking Amazon to bag one of those for sure.