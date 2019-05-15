Nothing says spring quite like beautiful flowers in bloom. And fashion and homeware retailer Next has captured just this in one of it’s beautiful bedding launches – and buyers are already clamouring to get their hands on it.

Priced from £40 the Spring Floral Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set features large prints of flowers including daisies, pansies and what looks like Scottish thorns against a clean white backdrop. The 100 per cent cotton set features extra silky cotton sateen woven into the fabric, for an extra soft feel and sheen.

Buy now: Spring Floral Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £40-£70, Next

The single set includes one duvet dover and one pillowcase, while the double/king/super king includes one duvet cover and two pillowcases.

When the Spring Floral Duvet Cover and Pillowcase was posted on Next’s official Instagram, it proved an instant hit with shoppers across the globe. It’s already attracted more than 3,000 likes and growing as well as scores of comments from excited homeware fans, including those below:

‘This is perfect for my chill room/guest room’

‘Ooh this is gorgeous!!!’

‘This is beautiful’

‘V pretty’

‘@kvb1412 oooh sooo pretty you should def treat urself 🤗’

‘please can we get this’

We have to say that we’ve been charmed by this cute bedding set too, and it would add a much needed pop of pattern and colour to any bedroom.

Pair it with a plain or contrasting coverlet or simply leave it as it is for striking look that is fit for a stylish night of slumber.

Would you snap up the Next Spring Floral Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set for your home?