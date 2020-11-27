The sofa bed is the versatile must-have for any small home. Even better than that is the single sofa bed, which is even more compact than its counterpart.
Made.com’s Haru design is one of our top choice of sofa beds, which is also available in a single version too. Now that it is in the Black Friday sale you get even more value for your money with this smart design.
Related: Best sofa beds 2020 – the top sofas for sleepovers in your living room
Black Friday Made.com sofa bed sale
This space-saving furniture piece is ideal for livings rooms and bedrooms that require an armchair by day, and a place to bed down by night. A perfect solution for when guests stay, but you don’t have the luxury of a guest bedroom. Also a great idea in a teenagers bedroom, for their personal space leisure time and sleepovers.
Haru Single Sofa Bed: was £199, Now £169
This beautiful design is almost undetectable as anything other than a stylish modern sofa. The combination of luxurious velvet fabric, featuring delicate button detailing, and tapered wooden legs creates a flawless on-trend design – stylish and practical in equal measure. 77cm wide.
Haru Small Sofa Bed: was £299, Now £249
Measuring 120cm in width this slightly bigger version retains all the same qualities of the single model, but allows for far more space – for both seating and sleeping.
Haru Large Sofa Bed: was £379, Now £329
If you can afford the space, you can also currently get a discount on the largest sized sofa bed model. Which comes in the added colour of this fetching Pine Green Velvet.
The durable pine frame ensures the fold-out chair bed is up to the job of providing a good night’s sleep for guests. A simple fold out mechanism makes it effortless to set up. All you need is some spare bedding to make up an extra bed for the occasion.
And for that it’s well wroth checking out The White Company beddings deals. Read more here: The White Company Black Friday 2020 deals – affordable luxury buys with 20% off everything
The design is available in alternatively delicious shades of Sherbet Blue; Butter Yellow; Cygnet Grey; Quartz Blue and Marshmallow Grey.