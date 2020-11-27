We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The sofa bed is the versatile must-have for any small home. Even better than that is the single sofa bed, which is even more compact than its counterpart.

Made.com’s Haru design is one of our top choice of sofa beds, which is also available in a single version too. Now that it is in the Black Friday sale you get even more value for your money with this smart design.

Black Friday Made.com sofa bed sale

This space-saving furniture piece is ideal for livings rooms and bedrooms that require an armchair by day, and a place to bed down by night. A perfect solution for when guests stay, but you don’t have the luxury of a guest bedroom. Also a great idea in a teenagers bedroom, for their personal space leisure time and sleepovers.