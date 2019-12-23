Boxing Day sofa sales – the best deals from ScS, DFS, Harveys and more

Are you sitting comfortably? No? Then you need to take a look at our pick the best of the Boxing Day sofa sales. We’ve scoured our favourite stores to pick out the true bargain deals, from stores such as Marks & Spencer, DFS, John Lewis, IKEA, ScS and more.

When making this edit, we’ve paid close attention to styles and colours – after all, you don’t want to shell out a fortune, only for the style to date in a couple of years. Teal, navy, pink and grey are all classic colours for sofas at the moment, and if you are feeling more daring, you could plump for emerald green or ochre.

The final choice is your, but we are confident you’ll find a snuggler, three-seater or corner sofa you love amongst this lot!

Best sofa sales 2019

Sofa sales at Marks & Spencer

Good old M&S has some cracking deals on sofas at the minute, including some of its best-loved styles.

We’ll start with the space-saving and on-trend Rochester love seat, which has 20 per cent off its already-affordable price tag. The 105 finish options might be rather overwhelming, so we’d direct you to the selection of velvets, including pink (shown), emerald green and teal blue.

Buy now: Rochester love seat, WAS £799, now £639, Marks & Spencer

Meanwhile, the classic Brompton range is on sale for 50 per cent off. Choose from blush pink, silver grey, teak leather and this natural finish – all have a lead time of nine weeks.

Buy now: Brompton large sofa, WAS £1,199, NOW £599.50, Marks & Spencer

Sofa sales at ScS

Bargain alert! The Harry three-seater standard back sofa is selling at half price for just £299, down from its original price of £599. Its got a very classic shape that’s suited to most living room and unlikely to go out of fashion any time soon, particularly in this smart grey finish.

Buy now: Harry 3 Seater Sofa Standard Back, £299, ScS

If you are a fan of the iconic Chesterfield, there’s a great deal on the Kensington three-seater static sofa, now more than half of the original price of £1,399.

Buy now: Kensington 3 Seater Sofa, WAS £1,399, NOW £679, ScS

Sofa sales at John Lewis

Encapsulate hotel chic with this deep sofa from the West Elm range at John Lewis.

Buy now: West Elm Andes Large 3 Seater Sofa, Granite Twill, WAS £1,299, NOW £900, John Lewis & Partners

We also love this too-cool-for-school leather number…

Buy now: House by John Lewis Arlo Medium 2 Seater Leather Sofa, Milan Taupe, WAS £799, NOW £499, John Lewis & Partners

If you’re in the market for a statement armchair, this fluted design is worthy of your attention, and that £100 discount is nothing to sneeze at. It comes in mustard or teal.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Fluted Armchair, Light Leg, Opulence Teal, WAS £299, NOW £199, John Lewis & Partners

Sofa sales at Habitat

Habitat is offering a very generous discount of up to 50 per cent its sofas and upholstery. Our pick of the crop is the Morty sofa bed in teal. If you struggled to squeeze in your guests this Christmas, it could be a wise Boxing Day investment.

Buy now: Morty 4 seater sofa bed, WAS £1,300, NOW £650, Habitat

Sofa sales at Harveys Furniture

Harveys is offering some spectacular deals on sofas this Boxing Day, with more than £1,000 off some models.

If you’re thinking big, the Ashmore is ideal for squashing up with the family.

Buy now: Ashmore Left Hand Facing Pillowback Corner Group, WAS £1,665, NOW £799, Harveys Furniture

Looking for something with a built-in recliner? This sprung sofa is the ultimate in relaxation as has proved to be a best seller.

Buy now: Warren 3 Seater Recliner Sofa, WAS £1,798, NOW £719, Harveys Furniture

Sofa sales at IKEA

Now is a great time to get your hands on IKEA’s iconic POÄNG rocking chair, as, until 12th January 2020 and while stocks last, you can purchase the white-stained oak veneer version with £20 off. It’s popular as a nursing chair for new mums, but works in a variety of spaces.

Buy now: POÄNG rocking-chair, white stained oak veneer, Knisa light beige, WAS £110, NOW £90, IKEA

Another great buy from IKEA is this roomy corner sofa in a practical and hardwearing grey fabric, with £170 off.

Buy now: TIDAFORS corner sofa with arm left, Hensta grey, WAS £999, NOW £829, IKEA

Sofa sales at DFS

After a big family sofa? This comfy classic has been slashed in price, with £800 off. Choose from 16 colours, including popular teal, pink and grey.

Buy now: Zouk Left Hand Facing Corner Sofa, WAS £1,599, NOW £799, DFS

There’s also £100 off perennial favourite, the Zinc sofa.

Buy now: French Connection Zinc four-seater sofa in grey combination, WAS £899, NOW £799, DFS

Now all you need is a good box set!