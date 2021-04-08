We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s barbecued at the ready and dust down of garden furniture, as new rules allow us to meet outdoors in groups of six or less. Yes folks, socialising is beginning to resume, and with this comes a sudden urgency to have our outdoor spaces looking spic and span.

Garden furniture is flying off the shelves at a rate of knots, as you’d expect, so it’s no surprise to learn that Aldi’s hanging egg chair, which launched again online on Easter Sunday, sold out within minutes for the third time this year. Luckily you can still snap up the Tesco egg chair for just £150.

Tesco egg chair

Whether you were one of the 70,000 virtual shoppers queuing to try and bag that Aldi chair, or you just want to add some more comfy seating to your garden or outdoor space, Tesco’s own version of the chair is the perfect solution. For just £150, this rattan egg-shaped beauty will make lounging around a stylish affair.

We’ve seen celebs such as Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon showing us how it’s done with similar versions in their own gardens. So get in on the action with this great addition to any garden seating ideas.

The one catch is that the chair is only available in stores. However, you will be able to find it in 100 Tesco stores across the UK.

It’s worth checking your local store to see if the chair is in stock. We’d recommend you’re quick, though, as it’s likely to sell out just as fast as the Aldi design. We love its tall curvy design and comfy grey cushions – it looks like a chair that you could happily read away the hours in.

Tesco’s spring summer buys

Fancy a little garden shopping while you’re busy bagging your rattan egg chair? Here are a few extras we’d pop in our shopping trolley – all available in store.

Your food may be delicious, but what you serve it up on can add a special touch, too. This platter has a botanical palm print and only costs £6 – plus you can get matching plates, a chip-and-dip platter and serving bowl to go with it. Perfect for those canapés or crudités.

Buy in-store: Natural Greens Palm Platter, £6, Tesco

Love the smell of strawberries? Or maybe you’d prefer lemon, orange or even watermelon? These fruity ceramic candles are ideal as a summery scent and you could use the little ceramic fruit-shaped dish for serving nibbles in afterwards?

Buy now: Fruity Ceramic Candle, £4, Tesco

It may be getting warmer, but we’re not in summer yet, so keep cosy with a knitted throw in this soft green and white colour palette.

Buy in-store: Fox & Ivy Knitted Stripe Throw, £20, Tesco

You can see more of Tesco’s range in store – find your nearest branch here.

Will you be bagging an egg chair on you next food shop?