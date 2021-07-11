These are the top Instagram kitchen trends – number 5 surprised us

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When picturing your dream kitchen, what comes to mind? A kitchen island, cabinets in your favourite Farrow & Ball shade and shiny quartz countertops?

Crittal doors opening out onto a beautiful back garden full of fresh herbs and oodles of kitchen storage ideas for keeping things neat? Wren Kitchens has worked out the five most popular Instagram kitchen trends based on the number of hashtags each one has. It’s safe to say we didn’t expect galley kitchens to make an appearance…

White kitchen – 617.5k posts

White came out as the most popular kitchen colour, with the hashtag ‘#whitekitchen’ holding a whopping 617,537 posts. However, the tide is turning, as people lean towards bolder colours over white kitchen ideas.

Wren Kitchens design director, Darren Watts, says green is becoming increasingly fashionable, perhaps because it can easily be styled to create both a very contemporary and classic aesthetic.

Shaker kitchen – 84.9k posts

Next up, ‘#shakerkitchen’ has 84,974 Instagram posts and ‘#shakercabinets’ has 81,355, showing that social media users love classic kitchen cabinetry. The enduring appeal of the Shaker style kitchen can be largely attributed to its versatility.

Google Trends also show that searches for ‘shaker style kitchen cabinets’ have gone up by 110% over the last year. This trend isn’t going anywhere.

Herringbone floor – 83k posts

Search trends have also seen an increase of 160% for the term ‘Herringbone floor’ in the past year. This aesthetically pleasing design creates interest within the space and contributes to a modern farmhouse feel.

In terms of material, oak is the wood of choice, with 73,400 posts sharing the hashtag #oakflooring.

Granite worktops – 22.7k posts

Granite worktops are ever popular due to their durability and price point. It’s easy to maintain and is a far more economic choice than things like marble.

In terms of the colour of the granite, white, greys, and blacks reign supreme, which comes as no surprise.

Galley kitchen – 19.6k posts

Video Of The Week

These small kitchens are made up of two parallel work surfaces, typically in a tighter, more restrictive space.‘The galley style kitchen is a popular layout in many people’s households and its shape brings with it design options that require creativity,’ says Darren from Wren Kitchens.

That goes to explain the engagement around them on Instagram – as small spaces encourage us to think outside the box. Darren adds that interiors fans enjoy sharing their smart storage solutions and small kitchen ideas. Because in a tricky galley kitchen, a finer balance must be struck between practicality and style.