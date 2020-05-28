We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’re heading to the local park, safely, or lounging in your own garden during the hot weather, Wilko’s portable sun lounger is a must.

Providing invaluable comfort in a matter of seconds, at a great price – what’s not to love?! The smart lounger solution costs just £15, a small price to pay for a little bit of extra comfort.

The folding lounger’s decorated in a fun fruity pattern, that creams summer vibes. Adding tropical summer vibes to wherever you choose to use it.

Wilko’s portable sun lounger

Buy now: Portable Lounger, £15, Wilko

The lounger comes complete with a weatherproof textile seat and a powder coated steel frame for added strength and durability when reclining. You simply unfold and lay back and relax!

When not in use the lounger can be folded back into a carry position, in a matter on seconds. And stored away to prolong its lifespan, protecting it from the elements.

The easy fold mechanism is also to aid for ease , when taking from one destination to another.

This smart design folds away into an easy-carry over the shoulder bag. This makes transporting it a breeze, from one sunshine adventure to the next.

The quirky lounger becomes a handbag and sun longer all in one thanks to the handy zip compartment concealed in the back.

The handy pocket is ideal for your keys, sunnies and purse meaning you have less to carry. Making your journeys out even easier as you’re less weighed down by things to carry.

Of course it goes without saying, while we are allowed to head to parks and open spaces the rules of social distancing still very much apply.