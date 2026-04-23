Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

Around the same time each year, all my attention shifts towards my neighbour’s garden. Not in a creepy way, I promise. It’s just that they have this apple tree, and a generous part of it leans over into our garden. When it begins to bloom, it’s usually our first sign that spring has arrived.

Even though the tree is not technically ours, over the years it has become a part of our lives and we have more or less adopted it as our own. And yes, I do not mind cleaning the mess the apples make when they fall into our garden.

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Tiny blossoms on the tree, a light summer breeze, and my cat’s little alert ears twitching every time she spots a new bird in the garden. That’s usually my cue to get the garden ready. The Karcher is brought out and the patio, dulled by months of weather, is finally given the attention it’s been waiting for.

And it’s always around this point, with the piles of old leaves gone and the stone freshly cleaned, that everyone just wants to sit outside, rediscovering the original colour of the garden chairs…which we absolutely neglected.

If you are anything like me, you start planning family get togethers and simple alfresco dining, which more often than not, turn into small garden parties. They are always a hit at mine and surprisingly easy to throw. So here are a few easy tips to help you set one up without spending too much or rushing out to buy everything new.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Sort out the main table

This is the part that pulls everything together. For an intimate setup, the first thing I always think about is the seating arrangement and most of you would agree that a centre table is the key to a good seating plan. It doesn’t need to be anything fancy, just something that is stable, easy to reach and practical enough to avoid any unnecessary juggling.

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I often use wooden pallets for this. They are inexpensive, easy to find (hello, Facebook Marketplace), and surprisingly effective. You can use one on its own, stack a few to adjust the height, cover them with your favourite tablecloth, or even join a couple together, as I have done here, for that relaxed, laid back feel.

Fold-out tables work just as well. They are great if you want something a bit more structured. Once the centre is sorted, everything else falls into place

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Arrange the seating

A good seating setup is one where conversation flows easily and guests can actually relax. Whether you prefer low seating or want to use existing garden furniture, I’d always recommend keeping things layered, comfortable and flexible.

Think beyond just cushions. Mix in pouffes, low stools, and even a few throws for when the evenings cool down. I love pairing this with my IKEA ALSEDA stool. It is a handy little stool made from banana fibre, super versatile and adds just the right amount of texture.

Once the bellies are well fed, guests always appreciate somewhere comfy to just lounge and carry on chatting.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Nail the base

Do you really need an outdoor rug to make a garden setup work? Not at all.

In fact, some of the cosiest arrangements start with something you already have at home. A colourful duvet cover, a large throw or any ordinary rug does the job well. And the best part? You can chuck everything straight into the wash afterwards.

Once there is an anchor in place, the whole look softens, and the seating becomes ever so inviting.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Dress the table up

This is, without a doubt, my favourite part. As someone who fully believes in winging most things, I refuse to overthink table styling.

Once I’ve loosely decided on a colour scheme, my collection of tablecloths can finally get a chance to see some sun. Checkerboard tablecloths are my top pick. They instantly make everything feel fun, a little more put together and create a gorgeous ground for the rest of the decor to shine. This one here is from Mango (ah, their homeware section is dangerously good).

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Next, I raid the glass cupboard and pick out anything that can be improvised into a vase. Old glasses, jars, and mismatched tumblers all double up beautifully.

To create an eye-catching centrepiece, I mix artificial and real flowers. I am not usually a fan of artificial flowers, but if you find good ones, they’re worth the investment.

And then, candles. Always candles. Because no matter what’s going on, a few well placed candles somehow pull everything together.

And just like that, with a few creative touches and using what you probably already own, you’re ready to sit outside a little longer, savouring every moment as the evening settles.

…secretly praying the weather stays on your side (ahem!).