Brighter days are finally becoming more common, which means it's time to turn our attention away from the insides of our homes and instead focus on sprucing up the exterior. I'm longing for alfresco dining and this inbetween period of not-quite-warm-enough weather is the perfect time to invest in a new outdoor kitchen.

Like many of us, I don't have a big outdoor area to work with, nor do I have a large budget, which is why IKEA's new outdoor kitchen range, NÄMMARÖ, immediately caught my eye.

The whole collection looks so much more expensive than it is, with plush cream cushions and an acacia base that is durable and chic. While the seating would make a great addition to any garden, the outdoor kitchen is the standout product that is coming home with me.

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IKEA NÄMMARÖ Open Kitchen Unit £110 at ikea.com This simple outdoor kitchen unit is so versatile - whether you use as a base for pizza making, a surface for BBQ prep or a potting bench, it's sure to look stylish.

The beauty of this unit is how versatile it is. Committing to a large or built-in outdoor kitchen can be a big financial hurdle and also ends up using a lot of space, which most of us don't have available.

This unit is perfect alone as an extra surface next to one of the best pizza ovens or best BBQs, but it equally would work in a greenhouse or kitchen garden for potting plants and storing equipment. You can also add units to it, so you can grow the size of your outdoor kitchen over time.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The IKEA GRILLSKÄR was our standout outdoor kitchen last year, but it's safe to say this latest collection from IKEA has taken the top spot.

The dark wood acacia construction has such a luxe look that will weather well (even when the sun isn't shining), so you don't have to worry too much about any marks or stains.

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This style also looks open, which is great for small spaces, without forgoing storage. The bottom shelf handily houses crockery or cooking tools, while the hooks on the back slats are ideal for storing utensils.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Priced at £110, investing in this IKEA outdoor kitchen isn't too much of an initial commitment, and you can then choose to add more units on as you decide.

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Creating an outdoor kitchen doesn't require huge amounts of space or a big budget, a simple prep area next to your cooking zone has the ability to transform how you use the space.

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