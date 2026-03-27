I'm a kitchen editor with a small garden – this versatile IKEA outdoor kitchen is what I would buy this summer for effortless entertaining
Potting bench or kitchen - you decide
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Brighter days are finally becoming more common, which means it's time to turn our attention away from the insides of our homes and instead focus on sprucing up the exterior. I'm longing for alfresco dining and this inbetween period of not-quite-warm-enough weather is the perfect time to invest in a new outdoor kitchen.
Like many of us, I don't have a big outdoor area to work with, nor do I have a large budget, which is why IKEA's new outdoor kitchen range, NÄMMARÖ, immediately caught my eye.
The whole collection looks so much more expensive than it is, with plush cream cushions and an acacia base that is durable and chic. While the seating would make a great addition to any garden, the outdoor kitchen is the standout product that is coming home with me.Article continues below
The beauty of this unit is how versatile it is. Committing to a large or built-in outdoor kitchen can be a big financial hurdle and also ends up using a lot of space, which most of us don't have available.
This unit is perfect alone as an extra surface next to one of the best pizza ovens or best BBQs, but it equally would work in a greenhouse or kitchen garden for potting plants and storing equipment. You can also add units to it, so you can grow the size of your outdoor kitchen over time.
The IKEA GRILLSKÄR was our standout outdoor kitchen last year, but it's safe to say this latest collection from IKEA has taken the top spot.
The dark wood acacia construction has such a luxe look that will weather well (even when the sun isn't shining), so you don't have to worry too much about any marks or stains.
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This style also looks open, which is great for small spaces, without forgoing storage. The bottom shelf handily houses crockery or cooking tools, while the hooks on the back slats are ideal for storing utensils.
Priced at £110, investing in this IKEA outdoor kitchen isn't too much of an initial commitment, and you can then choose to add more units on as you decide.
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Creating an outdoor kitchen doesn't require huge amounts of space or a big budget, a simple prep area next to your cooking zone has the ability to transform how you use the space.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).