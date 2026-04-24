Strategist and content creator Francesca Swan is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on the concept of 'Everything' and what makes a home special to you. See the rest of her articles here.

At its heart, we bought this apartment because we had an overwhelming Everything reaction – absolute love at first sight.

It was an utter wreck, but the bones were undeniable.

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Huge rooms, beautiful original features and period details. A lovely road overlooking a park. On a sunny day, a glimpse of the sea glittered like diamonds from the bedroom window. And then there was the garden. Massive. Full of potential.

We weren’t just casually moving. We were looking for our Forever Home. We loved our previous apartment, but the space simply didn’t work for our lives. We knew we couldn’t stay there long-term, no matter how much we wanted to.

This property offered something we hadn’t even set out to find: the opportunity to completely reshape the layout for our needs.

Within minutes, we could both see it - the potential for an extension and summerhouse. The whole thing mapped out.

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What we didn’t understand then was that the summerhouse – the very thing that would make the whole plan work – would also become the most complex and difficult part of the entire project.

And that is where this story really begins.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

The reality vs the vision

Knowledge is a wonderful and crucial thing, especially for big projects. Of course, you do your research. Run the numbers. Speak to experts. Sense-check what’s structurally and legally possible.

However, even armed with all of that, we still didn’t fully understand what it would take to turn our dream into a reality.

It’s been a very rocky road, to put it mildly.

Even the very seasoned professionals on board have been genuinely surprised (and sometimes horrified) by the scale, complexity and sheer volume of hurdles we’ve encountered.

And that, really, is the tension at the heart of this experience.

If we had truly known what we were getting ourselves into, would we have done it? Knowing us, probably yes. But I’m not 100% sure.

At what cost does a dream home come? And is it better to know that from the start, or semi-blindly bowl in and Just Keep Going?™️

This dilemma doesn’t just apply to buying a new property.

You might already live somewhere you love, but it’s not quite working. You might be overlooking – or resisting – change, because of the cold hard fear of what it might mean. Logistically, financially and emotionally.

If you could remove that fear, what would it give you the confidence to do?

Do you make a rational decision based on value, time and cost? Or does your Everything feeling rule supreme?

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Unlocking the space

The summerhouse is the final piece of the puzzle – the point at which our vision stopped being an exciting idea and started becoming real. But it only makes sense in the context of everything else we’ve done.

We’d already gone through the pain of phase one – completely reworking the internal layout to create the primary bedroom suite and making the existing footprint function for our needs.

Yet, it was still a one-bedroom apartment, and a long way from giving us the space we needed.

A separate guest space. A gym. Two offices. A kitchen and living space that suited exactly how we live and work. The garden, with steps leading from the kitchen down to a terrace.

In phase two, we set to work to unlock the external space through the extension and summerhouse. This is when things became significantly more complicated.

But it was also the moment it all started to come together.

Because without the summerhouse, the apartment simply wouldn’t work as our forever home. With it, we’ll never need to move.

Which is just as well, as I am categorically NEVER DOING ANY OF THIS EVER AGAIN! So we kept going…

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Value

Firstly, a reality check.

Summerhouses are a slightly strange one when it comes to property value. Because the structure is technically separate from the main building, it doesn’t formally convert the apartment into a two bedroom in the eyes of an estate agent or mortgage lender.

So if you’re considering something like this purely to increase resale value, it’s something to bear in mind.

For us, that didn’t matter. We’re here for keeps.

The value is in how we live, not what it’s worth on paper.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

What type of summerhouse?

Forever home = forever summerhouse.

Unlocking space isn’t just about adding square footage. It’s about making sure that whatever you add works in conversation with what’s already there.

You could build a small town from the varieties of summerhouses out there – from off-the-shelf garden buildings to fully bespoke shepherd huts – there’s a lot. We researched them all.

But none of them felt quite right. They didn’t feel permanent, and they didn’t feel like they belonged with the handsome period building.

And that was key.

So we went for a full build. Proper foundations. Fully wired and plumbed, with the same flooring and hardware as the main apartment.

Clad in burnt larch with a sedum roof, it’s designed to sit back into the beautiful surrounding natural landscape, respecting the period building, rather than competing with it. Contemporary, but calm.

It’s not a garden structure. It’s a permanent extension of the main building, just physically separate.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

The joys of planning permission

This is where the summerhouse stopped being a nice idea and became a very serious undertaking.

Planning permission is a beast. Complex, confusing and often a very lengthy process. But obviously you can’t do anything without it, so it’s fundamental to get it right.

Ours was particularly knotty and fun. A conservation area, an extension and a garden building with interconnected dependencies including drainage, party walls, structure footprint and heights.

Permitted development didn’t apply. Structures couldn’t be visible from the street. And we’re in a designated flood area, so the drainage strategy alone required a huge amount of work, coordination and cost.

Party wall agreements, and distances from neighbouring properties, also played a big role in determining what we could and couldn’t do in terms of the footprint.

Then there are use limitations. Even adding a kitchen or even a sink can change the classification of the building, requiring a completely different level of planning permission. So for us, keeping it as a guest bedroom and working space made the most sense.

Privacy, rightly so, also plays a major role. Window heights and glazing and orientation are all shaped by neighbouring properties.

These are the kinds of details that don’t always get talked about, but can have a big impact on what’s actually possible.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Flipping the building

One of the biggest shifts came from a single design decision.

Initially the summerhouse doors were positioned to face the main building. But that also meant facing neighbouring properties, which brought in less-than-ideal privacy restrictions and limited glazing.

This meant solid doors – and a lot less light.

Party wall constraints also required a 1m space between boundary walls, pushing the building forward and eating the into garden.

So we flipped it.

By moving the doors to the rear, we achieved three crucial things at once…

The mandatory 1m dead space at the rear became the access path, putting every single centimetre to work.

This, in turn provided more usable garden in front of the summerhouse.

Lastly, it removed the privacy issue and allowed fully glazed doors, dramatically improving the light and making the rooms feel more open and spacious, yet still private.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Cutting the space to suit our needs

Once the footprint was locked in – 9m by 3.5m – it was about how we used it.

We worked backwards from what we needed most, creating our floor plans to scale using furniture and equipment sizes to make sure we had enough space and clearance.

The guest suite came first, allowing for a king size bed and functional en-suite.

Then the gym – equally important, considering the reformer pilates machine and cross-trainer sizes and height clearance for roof light placement.

Finally, the remaining space became the office.

It sounds simple, but it’s one of the most important parts of the process, especially when building from scratch: carving your needs out of the space and ensuring you future-proof for every eventuality.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

The garden

The garden is the final layer that brings it all together.

What was once overgrown and neglected will slowly become something more immersive and considered – lush, layered and fully connected to the house, extension and summerhouse.

Eventually it will be an overgrown, yet intentional urban wilderness. Tropical-style plants, sculptural forms and coastal natives, with accents of seasonal colour, will create a space free from symmetry and neat borders. Wisteria, roses and jasmine will blend the extension and summerhouse into the landscape.

Areas for dining and relaxing will be created by Mandarin Stone blended Dijon limestone pavers, tying into the tones of the original building and red brick garden walls.

This fusion will soften the architecture into the landscape, so it feels less like separate elements and more like one complete environment.

That, ultimately, is the goal.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Embracing 'Everything' thinking

This is the real shift.

It’s not always about buying a bigger home. If you love where you live, it might be worth building for the life you want, instead of moving.

Or buying somewhere that doesn’t quite work on paper, but you adore beyond reason in every other way.

Don’t take things at face value. Look at a space holistically to imagine what it could be and carve your needs out of it.

My ADHD and Everything instinct means I naturally see things in a big, expansive way – what could change, what could be unlocked. It’s an empowering, yet occasionally dangerous gift.

But it’s something you can learn.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

The truth and the lesson

Safe to say, we underestimated the scale of it. Massively.

We’re big, excitable thinkers – probably slightly stupid thinkers, in all honesty. Our reaction wasn’t just emotional – it was because we both instantly saw what it could be.

Within five minutes we had the extension, summerhouse mapped out in our heads. By the following day, fag packet budget in hand, our offer was in.

If we’d fully understood the reality – that we were heading into possibly most stressful and ruinously expensive experience of our lives – I think we would have quite sensibly run a mile.

Or would we?

If you’d asked me mid-project, I would have happily chucked it all in. But now the end is in sight, I know we made the right decision and it’s eventually going to be worth it.

Sometimes not knowing is the thing that allows you to start.

And that, for me, is the real lesson.

Don’t fear doing something just because you don’t fully understand it yet.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Be brave. Imagine the impossible. Go for it.

Because that’s where the reward really is – the Everything feeling of creating a home that works perfectly for your needs, and the satisfaction of having won a battle you didn’t even know you were starting.