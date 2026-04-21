Committed home renovators David and Andrew Harrison-Colley (better known on Instagram as The Home Boys) are part of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing their thoughts on making a home together and living through the tricky parts. See the rest of their articles here.

When we first started planning this renovation, we had a fairly clear idea of how we imagined the house would work.

The kitchen would be the heart of it all – a space we’d naturally gather in throughout the day. The snug would become our quieter retreat, somewhere softer and slower for the evenings. And the main bedroom would feel like a calm, finished escape from everything else going on around us.

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On paper, it all made perfect sense.

But living here – even in this still-evolving version of the house – has quietly reshaped that plan in ways we didn’t fully expect.

Because the rooms we use the most aren’t always the ones we designed to take centre stage.

When the “Main Space” becomes the background

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living space was always intended to be the main event – and in many ways, it is.

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It’s where most of our day unfolds. We cook here, sit with a coffee in the morning, move between tasks without really thinking about it, and inevitably end up gathering here when there’s nothing particular planned.

But what’s been interesting is how quickly that space has shifted in our minds.

It no longer feels like the “finished room” we were working towards for so long. It’s simply where life happens now – so familiar that we almost stop noticing it.

And maybe that’s the real sign of a room working properly.

Not that it impresses you every time you walk in, but that it quietly supports everything around it.

The room that became more than we expected

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

One of the biggest surprises has been the smaller bedroom we completed before the main build even began.

At the time, it was a practical decision. We knew we needed at least one space that felt calm and complete – somewhere we could step away from the dust, the decisions, and the general unpredictability of living through a renovation.

What we didn’t expect was how much we would come to rely on it.

It isn’t the largest room in the house, or the most visually striking. But it’s the one that feels the most settled – and during a renovation, that sense of calm carries more weight than anything else.

It’s where we reset at the end of the day. Where the to-do list softens slightly. Where the house feels less like a project and more like a home.

Looking back, finishing that room early wasn’t just a practical choice. It was what made the rest of the process feel manageable.

The rooms still waiting for their moment

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Then there are the spaces we had imagined we’d be using constantly – but that haven’t quite found their place in our daily rhythm yet.

The snug is one of them.

We can already see what it will become – a softer, more enclosed room, somewhere to retreat to in the evenings with low lighting and a slower pace. But right now, it still feels like a future version of the house rather than part of our everyday routine.

Part of that is timing. Part of it is the season. And part of it is simply that other spaces are doing the job we need them to do for now.

With the lounge opening directly onto the garden, we know that as the weather shifts, we’ll naturally gravitate towards that connection with the outside instead.

The snug will come into its own eventually.

It’s just not quite its moment yet.

The parts of the house you don’t plan for

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

What we’ve found just as interesting are the parts of the house that weren’t designed to be “the focus” at all – but have quietly become central to how we live.

The kitchen island is probably the best example of that.

It’s where we prepare meals, but also where we drop keys, open post, reply to emails, and stand chatting far longer than we ever intended. It’s less of a feature and more of a constant – a surface that absorbs the rhythm of everyday life.

The dining table has taken on a similar role. It shifts between being somewhere we sit down properly and somewhere we spread things out, work, organise, and occasionally just pause for a moment in the middle of everything else.

These aren’t the moments you plan for when you’re sketching layouts or saving inspiration. But they’re the ones that quietly define how a home actually functions.

What living here has changed

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Spending time in the house has made us realise how difficult it is to predict any of this in advance.

You can plan the layout. You can choose the materials. You can visualise how a space might look and feel.

But how you actually live in it is shaped by things you can’t fully map out - the way light moves through a room during the day, the routes you naturally take without thinking, the habits that form over time, and the spaces that simply feel easier to be in.

Some rooms become essential almost immediately.

Others take longer to settle into their purpose.

And some evolve entirely from what you first imagined.

Letting the house reveal itself

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

We’ve started to think about the house less as something we’re finishing, and more as something we’re gradually getting to know.

Not everything needs to be defined straight away. Some rooms arrive early and feel instinctively right. Others take time – shaped slowly by how we move through them and what we need from them. And perhaps that’s part of the process we hadn’t fully anticipated.

That while we’re still making decisions, still finishing spaces, and still figuring things out – the way we live in the house is already taking shape.

Just not always in the places we expected.

Over to you

If you’re renovating – or even just rethinking your space – it’s worth asking yourself the same thing.

Which room do you really spend the most time in?

And is it the one you thought you would?