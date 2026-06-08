A living room, no matter the size, should be a cosy, relaxing and inviting space to walk into. While a small living room naturally lends itself to that cocooning feeling, there are things that can make a small living room unwelcoming and best avoided.

Separating the good small living room ideas from the bad ones can be challenging since your lounge needs to do a lot, and if the space is limited, fitting everything in is a challenge. I always try to look at it as a fun challenge that pushes me to be more creative. But if you try to do too much or go the other way and don’t do enough, the room can end up feeling unwelcoming.

That’s why I’ve called on interior designers to break down what makes a small living room unwelcoming and share what to do instead to avoid or fix an uninviting look and feel.

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1. Don’t overcomplicate things

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Although even a small living room needs to be functional and tick a lot of boxes, a common mistake people make is trying to make the space do too much given the compact dimensions.

‘Trying to make the room do too much results in it being filled with too much furniture,’ says Francesca Leat, interior designer and owner of Francesca Leat Interiors. ‘Work with the space you have and don't try to make the room something it isn't. An overly cluttered living room that has been filled with furniture to serve as a dining and office space can feel claustrophobic.’

Franky Rousell, CEO and founder of sensory-led interior design practice Jolie, explains the importance of having some empty - also referred to as negative - space, ‘The key is to be intentional. Negative space is often overlooked, but it's one of the most powerful tools in a small room. Leaving areas of visual calm allows the eye to rest, helping the brain and nervous system feel more settled. I always prioritise a few meaningful pieces in a small room, rather than filling every corner.’

2. Invest in high quality pieces of furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Opting for something of good quality and comfort goes for all furniture you’d put in your small lounge, but the seating especially – go for the best sofa that’s made to last and also looks and feels super comfy and therefore inviting to sit on.