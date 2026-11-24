Amanda Jones is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on sustainable living and decorating a home in way that is good for the environment. See the rest of her articles here.

Christmas is my favourite time of the year, no matter how old I get, I don’t think I’ll ever stop feeling the magical feeling, that Christmas brings. To me it’s a nostalgic time, where I love to decorate my home, and bring in some festive cheer.

Sadly, Christmas is also one of the most wasteful times of the year. Even those of us so careful with the waste we produce, can have a pertinacity to think, it’s only once a year, it won’t hurt. However, it does hurt and cause environmental harm.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

So, how can we reduce the physical waste we produce? With just a few small changes, we can drastically reduce what ends up in our landfill bin, or to recycling. These are practices I have adopted over the last decade or so, and they work so well.

1. Christmas cards

For years and years, I sent out masses of Christmas cards, without really thinking of the environmental impact these were making. Don’t get me wrong, I love giving and receiving a beautiful Christmas card, but no longer feel the need to adorn ever surface with them, or to send them to every person I know.

Reducing the number of cards I send, has allowed me to buy fewer, more beautiful cards, rather than the cheap, mass-produced cards I used to buy. I buy charity Christmas cards, cards from individual artists, or from small businesses. I’m now able to be more mindful and chose cards I think the recipient will really appreciate. This year I have bought cards from a trip to Haworth in Yorkshire. They have been created by a local artist, and sold in a small shop, in the village.

Of course, I made sure I reuse the cards and envelopes I receive too. Old envelopes make great shopping list pads, and cards can be made into gift tags. Occasionally, if I receive a particularly lovely card, I will store it away carefully, and then bring it out the following year too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Bevan)

2. Gift wrap

Now that I practice Intentional Gift Giving, I wrap far fewer physical presents that I used to. Those I do wrap, I try to do so as eco-friendly as I can, using fully recyclable paper.

One of the loveliest ways to wrap presents is to use brown paper, ribbon, and dried orange slices, with a sprig of rosemary, all of which can be fully composted or reused.

As a family we circulate and reuse gift bags. We have some now that have been around for years, they are almost part of our family tradition. A few years ago, my sister made some fabric bottle bags, and again these get circulated and regifted.

I always reuse any ribbons that I receive, and I’ve even been known to carefully peel off any tape from particularly gorgeous wrap, and fold and reuse that the following year. Sometimes a gift is given in a beautiful box, that too will get reused.

Even with all the measures I take, there’s still some stuff that ends up being thrown away, but I always recycle it, as best as I can.

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

3. Christmas decorations

Our Christmases are very traditional, which means we bring out the same decorations year after year. No trend based, colour coordinated decorating here, it’s all a bit of a mish-mash and we love it, full of nostalgia and meaning for our family.

I know exactly what I have, and what might need replacing. Knowing this prevents me from over-consuming, and believe me, because I love Christmas so much, that could easily happen. When I do buy something new, I want to ensure it’s made sustainably and buy from a small business, or artisan, where I can. I try to avoid anything that’s mass-produced, or with too much plastic. Slowing down our consumption, especially at this time of year, allows us to make better, more sustainable choices.

Curating a Christmas, where you are mindful about waste, doesn’t mean you can’t have a beautifully decorated home. I think there’s nothing better than a home filled with nature. Holly, ivy, red berries, a few well-placed ribbons, and twinkly lights, can lall ook amazing.

Each year we buy a real Christmas tree locally, ensuring it is FSC approved. We love the smell and look of a real tree, and although this is far more expensive, it is budgeted for in our Christmas Budget Planning. However, the tree after Christmas, doesn’t get thrown away. The branches and needles are used as mulch around our blueberries, and the larger branches, are chopped up to make log piles for insects, or dried and used on our log burner, the following winter. Nothing is wasted.

If every household adopted these simple practices, just think how much less waste we would be sending to landfill or recycling, it would made such a difference. Let’s slow down our consumption this Christmas and be much more mindful about the waste we are producing. Let’s all have a Very Merry Waste-less Christmas.