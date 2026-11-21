WHO LIVES HERE? Interiors content creator Laura Zireva lives here with her husband David Smith, their six-year-old daughter Talia and the family’s two cats, Pablo and Gigi.

Being a busy young family, Laura and David wanted a home that needed no renovations. When they found this 1930s semi in Sevenoaks, Kent, it needed nothing urgent doing to it.

The modern interior wasn’t Laura’s style, but she’s enjoyed putting her stamp on it and turning it into a cosy and welcoming home over several years.

(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

‘It had been renovated to a high standard by the previous owners, but the design was very modern, and that is just not me. At first, I tried to work with it and furnished the house with contemporary pieces, but I quickly realised it wasn’t working.

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I’m drawn to muted colours, natural textures and patterns, which bring me so much joy. I decided to swap the modern furniture for second-hand finds and I redecorated the bedrooms in softer tones. It took about a year of painting before the house started to feel like mine.’

(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

‘Without a doubt, the biggest project was changing the kitchen layout in the extension. The original design was U-shaped and there was a breakfast bar that blocked off the bifold doors, making the room feel cramped. Although the kitchen was almost new, we decided to replace it. We swapped the wall units for shelves and fitted a large island, giving us room for a dining table.

It’s so much more open now and we have more storage. We also replaced the windows and bifold doors from uPVC to aluminium in a green shade that complements the kitchen units.'

(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

‘I love that modern country look, where vintage pieces are mixed with high-street finds, so my home looks fresh rather than fussy. The dining area was the first time I got really brave with pattern, when I wallpapered an entire wall with a floral. It gives the space gravitas and zones the area beautifully.’

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(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

‘The house is decorated in greens and blush pinks, so I have Christmas decorations in these colours. I style every corner a little differently each year. With my job as a content creator, I sometimes put my tree up in November for photo shoots and just leave it up. It’s such a busy time; I keep things simple so that I can be present with my daughter.

That quiet time between Christmas and New Year is when we enjoy the house together – it’s my favourite part of the year.’

(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

Take the room-by-room tour of Laura and David's home

The living room

‘As this is a north-facing space, I needed a really warm neutral on the walls, so I painted it in Sunday Soul from Coat, which has made this space so cosy.’

Find out more about gas fireplaces like Laura's further down this page.

Get the Look – 6 brilliant Christmas cushions for £35 and under

The playroom

The Camille French-style sideboard, £546, Sleek Furniture, is similar. The Willis and Gambier Toulon 2 Door 2 Drawer Sideboard, £1,645, Furniture Villageis a good match. (Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

'We had glazed internal doors fitted between the playroom and dining area to give each separate space its own purpose. It makes each room work harder for our family, but the glazing keeps everything feeling light and airy.’

The dining area

'This space was the first where I really embraced pattern in this house. It makes the perfect backdrop for the large glass display cabinet, which I have filled with vintage china, candlesticks and wine glasses.’

The kitchen

‘Open shelving is great for displaying extra Christmas decorations. I always look for small seasonal pieces that work with the existing colours of my room, so they don’t overwhelm the space.’

'I’m obsessed with bows at Christmas and I buy all my ribbons from a local haberdashery in colours that complement my home. I use them to decorate every room, the tree and all my Christmas presents, too.'

‘The kitchen was the biggest renovation I took on and I have never regretted it. We replaced the wall units with shelves and installed a large central kitchen island. It feels so much more open.’

The hallway

‘I love dressing the hallway for the festive season. This year, I’ve gone for a simple garland and I pinned on velvet bows from Habitat. Throughout the hallway we have LVT stone-effect flooring, which is such a practical choice.’

(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

'This chest is a second-hand find from Vinterior; it’s so handy for extra storage on the landing. I didn’t want our landing to look unloved, so I wallpapered all the way up into the bedrooms with a leaf print design.'

The guest bedroom

Walls painted in Linen White intelligent matt emulsion, £73 for 2.5ltr, Little Greene. (Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

‘Our box room is one of the most hard-working spaces in the house, doubling up as my home office and a guest room. I furnished it with a daybed and panelled the walls to get the rustic look I love.’

The attic room

Ditsy Block Masquerade wallpaper, £118 a roll, Little Greene. Logan glass wall light, £35, Dunelm. Jaipur throw, £160, Christy (Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

‘This space has had a few makeovers over time. I worked with the sloping ceilings to create drama, and installed painted panelling below, making it a cosy guest bedroom.’

Talia's bedroom

Shetland Seahorses wallpaper in Vintage Rose on Mineral, from £75 a roll, Lucie Annabel (Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

‘Talia wanted an undersea theme in blue and pink, so I found this seahorse wallpaper, which fit the brief, and designed the room around it, including upcycling the wardrobes with beading. The bed was a Facebook Marketplace find.’

The main bedroom

'I choose a deep pink shade to make this room cosy and inviting especially in winter. Wall lights are ideal where space is tight on a bedside table and they look great, too.’

The bathroom

'We painted the bathroom a warm neutral and added the café-style curtain for more texture. The vanity unit was white melamine, but I painted it with a layer of brown wax to cheat a wood-effect. It was such an effective but cheap upgrade idea.'

Focus on...

Gas fireplaces

Laura and David chose a reproduction gas fireplace to bring period character to their 1930s living room.

PICKING A STYLE Gas fireplaces come in a huge range of designs. For a 1930s or Victorian home, look for a surround in natural stone, marble or cast iron with an arched insert.

Gas fireplaces come in a huge range of designs. For a 1930s or Victorian home, look for a surround in natural stone, marble or cast iron with an arched insert. GETTING IT FITTED Always use a Gas Safe registered engineer. If your chimney has not been used for some time, have it inspected and swept first. A flue liner will be required in most cases and the engineer will advise on the correct specification. Budget from around £150 for this.

Always use a Gas Safe registered engineer. If your chimney has not been used for some time, have it inspected and swept first. A flue liner will be required in most cases and the engineer will advise on the correct specification. Budget from around £150 for this. MEASURING UP Measure the width of the chimney breast and choose a surround that fits comfortably within that.

Measure the width of the chimney breast and choose a surround that fits comfortably within that. CHOOSE YOUR HEARTH Slate gives a clean and contemporary look, marble is classic and limestone is warm and natural. Go for tiles for a hit of pattern and colour.