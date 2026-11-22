When Christmas and hosting season comes around, it only takes one event to realise that your kitchen simply doesn't work as well as you want it too. Perhaps it's impossible to chat to guests when cooking, or there isn't enough seating for everyone, no matter the frustration, your kitchen layout could hold the answer.

Open plan kitchens have long been favoured for creating a sociable cooking environment that allows the chef to still be in on the action, but the downside of this is that mess can quickly spiral. It also means that there is no natural evolution throughout the evening - guests stay rooted to the kitchen area and changing the vibe of the night can be tricky.

The answer, you're wondering? A broken plan kitchen. This layout has been out of favour in past years, but here's why it can be a lifesaver for those who love to host.

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(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Firstly, what actually counts as a broken plan layout? 'Broken plan layouts are often defined by architectural features such as glazed partitions and crittal-style glass doors, which introduce a sense of separation while maintaining a natural flow, ideal when hosting,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

Creating separation can feel counterintuitive when you're creating a kitchen layout for socialising and hosting, but actually doing so can help to create specific zones that make a kitchen feel thoughtfully desined.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Massey)

'Broken plan layouts have remained a popular choice, they are still as aesthetically pleasing as an open-plan kitchen but with added functionality. Better yet, it suits to both small and awkwardly proportioned rooms,' says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

'This versatile layout is ideal for zoning areas of the kitchen, achieved by creating partitions, for example, a freestanding breakfast bar, open shelving, and panelled glass doors. With multifunctional living being a priority for many, a broken plan allows for both work and play, with the option of a little privacy when needed,' he adds.

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When it comes to designing a kitchen that is hosted in often, you'll want to consider how you can zone the cooking and socialising spaces.

'Kitchen islands, breakfast bars and thoughtful layouts can help separate cooking, dining and entertaining areas, meaning guests can still be part of the action without interrupting food preparation,' recommends Ntola Obazee, brand director at Kutchenhaus.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

While just after Christmas is the perfect time to start planning a kitchen renovation, if this isn't on the cards then there are ways to introduce a broken plan layout without calling in the professionals.

'Rugs might not be the first thing that comes to mind when designing a kitchen, but they’re a really simple way to introduce a broken-plan feel without the need for walls or physical dividers. They also add warmth and make the room feel more homely for the Christmas season, while helping define different areas within a larger, open-plan space,' explains Kirsty Barton, head of brand & product at Alternative Flooring.

The small details can have the biggest impact in a broken plan layout. Lighting is a tiny tweak that will completely alter how areas of your kitchen are used for different purposes.

'A thoughtfully structured, layered approach, integrated ambient, task and accent lighting, can define the atmosphere, guiding how each zone is experienced. Outlining working areas with task lighting and using softer, ambient lighting to transform adjoining areas. This combination allows for a more flexible layout that still retains that sense of open-plan living whilst offering elements of structure,' comments Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

Shop the look

Dunelm Gabriella Washable Rug £29 at Dunelm Washable rugs are a gamechanger for kitchens. The warm tones in this one from Dunelm will add dimension to a cooking space. Pooky Lighting Wobster Rechargeable Table Lamp in Green £135 at Pooky Add sculptural interest with this clever rechargeable lamp that will add warmth to any dark corners. Westwing Collection Lounge Chair Mikkel £309 at Westwing Adding an armchair or two will diversify the seating in your kitchen and encourage people to sit and linger.

Looking to start planning your festive tablescape, too? These 16 traditional Christmas crockery sets will be perfect in a sociable kitchen this winter.