5 things professional organisers always declutter before Christmas – quick and easy tasks to prioritise when preparing your home for hosting season
I've picked up some great tips to keep my own home tidy this year
Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the most clutter-inducing. From extra decorations to presents and big festive food shops, your home can often feel like it's overflowing with things during the festive period. That’s why a little editing can go a long way.
But while there are plenty of decluttering methods out there, most of us don’t have the time (or, quite frankly, the desire) to spend hours tidying and organising our homes in the run-up to Christmas. That’s why I wanted to ask the professionals - the people who do this for a living - what they prioritise in their own houses for a tidy and organised home during hosting season.
As Kate Dufton, Professional Organiser and Declutterer at Ace Your Space, explains, ‘The weeks leading up to Christmas aren't the time to declutter the whole house when there's already so much else going on. I focus on what will make the biggest difference, rather than creating another huge job for myself.’ So, these are the 5 things the pros declutter before Christmas to make life easier.
1. Christmas decorations
I’ve already succumbed to the festive cheer and put up my Christmas tree, but if you’re not as eager as I am, experts say now is the perfect time to declutter your Christmas decorations. Professional organisers do this every year without fail, as it’s a small task that can make a big impact.
Shannon Murphy, Founder of Simpl Living Co, says, ‘I spend so much time working in other people's homes that, when I come home, I want it to feel like a sanctuary, somewhere calm where I can retreat and switch off. Before Christmas, I always start with my decorations, looking at what I no longer need, want or use and donating anything in good condition to a local charity shop while there is still time for it to be sold.’
If you do this, you’ll likely come across so many old, broken, or unwanted decorations cluttering your home when they don’t need to. And when you decide which ones to keep, it’s well worth investing in clever storage solutions to organise them properly so they don’t take up more loft space than they need for the rest of the year.
2. The hallway
I'm on a constant mission to keep my entryway spotless, and I’ve learned over the years that a tidy, organised hallway comes from regular decluttering and hallway storage essentials that give everything its own home. Kate agrees that this is even more important at Christmas, especially if you’re opening up your home to guests like she is.
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‘We're entertaining over Christmas, so the hallway is always high on my list,’ she says. ‘I want to make space for guests' coats and shoes rather than having them draped over the stairs and shoes scattered across the floor. I empty the shoe cupboard, put summer shoes into seasonal storage and donate anything the children have outgrown.’
The best shoe storage under £50 can help if you're on a budget, but Kate says coats also need some attention before Christmas. ‘Coats often get missed in regular declutters as they're downstairs. So, I remove anything no longer worn and put them in the charity basket, and coats that are only used occasionally are put away in wardrobes or under the bed.’
This shoe organiser made hosting a breeze last year, and it's the perfect temporary shoe storage when you know guests are coming over.
3. The kitchen cupboards
The kitchen has always been the heart of the home, but it’s even more so at Christmas. And while moving unwanted appliances out of the kitchen while hosting can free up space, professionals warn that you’re probably cluttering your cupboards (and your fridge and freezer) with unwanted items, too.
Shannon says, ‘I always go through my food cupboards, checking what's out of date, what needs using up and what I already have before buying additional food for friends and family visiting over the festive period. Having an organised kitchen makes such a difference when you're preparing meals, entertaining and trying to make space for all the extra food that comes with Christmas.’
Of course, your cupboards will still be fuller than usual over the festive period, which is why it’s also important to use the correct kitchen organisers to maintain order amidst the chaos. Kate suggests, ‘Containers help group similar things together, and lazy Susans are useful for condiments so you can reach them all easily.’
4. The living room
The things people with a tidy living room always have are useful to have year-round, but Christmas can be especially messy - which is why professionals always give this room some extra TLC in the run-up to the festive period. Even if that’s just using a clutter bucket to their advantage.
Kate explains, ‘I take out anything that doesn't belong and put it back where it should be. Anything without an obvious home goes into a basket to deal with after Christmas, which I tuck neatly into a corner.’
She adds, ‘I also get the cosy blankets out, check the side tables are in the right places for drinks and give the coffee table a quick tidy. It's where we'll spend so much of our time, so I want it to feel comfortable and relaxing where we can unwind without having to do a big overhaul.’
5. The spare room
It’s always worth decluttering a spare bedroom before Christmas, especially if you’re hosting guests. Even if you’re not, it’s good practice to prioritise this room as it can easily become a dumping ground for presents, decorations, and those in-between items that don’t have a proper home.
If you want to take inspiration from the pros, Kate says, ‘I clear the floor and make space for luggage, as well as leaving room in the wardrobe and a drawer for guests to unpack. If you've had a pile of things waiting to be sold for months, I'd seriously consider donating them instead. Sometimes getting them out of the house is worth more than the money you might make, and if you haven’t done it by now, it’s probably time to let go.’
Knowing how to declutter a wardrobe can be key here, and Shannon loves using Christmas as an opportunity to do this. She says, ‘It's a good opportunity to identify anything I no longer wear, so I can make space for the pieces I genuinely enjoy wearing during the festive season.’ Then, you can re-organise what’s left to make the most of the available space.
They're small decluttering jobs, but they'll make Christmas so much easier!
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!