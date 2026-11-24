Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the most clutter-inducing. From extra decorations to presents and big festive food shops, your home can often feel like it's overflowing with things during the festive period. That’s why a little editing can go a long way.

But while there are plenty of decluttering methods out there, most of us don’t have the time (or, quite frankly, the desire) to spend hours tidying and organising our homes in the run-up to Christmas. That’s why I wanted to ask the professionals - the people who do this for a living - what they prioritise in their own houses for a tidy and organised home during hosting season.

As Kate Dufton, Professional Organiser and Declutterer at Ace Your Space , explains, ‘The weeks leading up to Christmas aren't the time to declutter the whole house when there's already so much else going on. I focus on what will make the biggest difference, rather than creating another huge job for myself.’ So, these are the 5 things the pros declutter before Christmas to make life easier.

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1. Christmas decorations

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

I’ve already succumbed to the festive cheer and put up my Christmas tree, but if you’re not as eager as I am, experts say now is the perfect time to declutter your Christmas decorations . Professional organisers do this every year without fail, as it’s a small task that can make a big impact.

Shannon Murphy, Founder of Simpl Living Co , says, ‘I spend so much time working in other people's homes that, when I come home, I want it to feel like a sanctuary, somewhere calm where I can retreat and switch off. Before Christmas, I always start with my decorations, looking at what I no longer need, want or use and donating anything in good condition to a local charity shop while there is still time for it to be sold.’

If you do this, you’ll likely come across so many old, broken, or unwanted decorations cluttering your home when they don’t need to. And when you decide which ones to keep, it’s well worth investing in clever storage solutions to organise them properly so they don’t take up more loft space than they need for the rest of the year.

MaidMAX Christmas Bauble Storage Box With Adjustable Dividers £28.04 at Amazon UK For the baubles you decide to keep, a storage box like this can keep them safe while still being easily accessible. This one has space for up to 64 baubles. Dunelm Wreath Storage Bag £7 at Dunelm To store your festive wreaths and garlands, a zip-up bag like this can be a game-changer and stop any smaller components from falling off. Holiday Cheer Christmas Tree Storage Bag – Heavy Duty £21.79 at Amazon UK Christmas tree bags are generally much easier to carry than hard-shell cases, and this one is suitable for trees up to 9ft tall.

2. The hallway

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

I'm on a constant mission to keep my entryway spotless, and I’ve learned over the years that a tidy, organised hallway comes from regular decluttering and hallway storage essentials that give everything its own home. Kate agrees that this is even more important at Christmas, especially if you’re opening up your home to guests like she is.

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‘We're entertaining over Christmas, so the hallway is always high on my list,’ she says. ‘I want to make space for guests' coats and shoes rather than having them draped over the stairs and shoes scattered across the floor. I empty the shoe cupboard, put summer shoes into seasonal storage and donate anything the children have outgrown.’

The best shoe storage under £50 can help if you're on a budget, but Kate says coats also need some attention before Christmas. ‘Coats often get missed in regular declutters as they're downstairs. So, I remove anything no longer worn and put them in the charity basket, and coats that are only used occasionally are put away in wardrobes or under the bed.’

Storivo Shoe Storage Organiser Box £16.99 at Amazon UK This shoe organiser made hosting a breeze last year, and it's the perfect temporary shoe storage when you know guests are coming over. Argos Home Pack of 10 Mixed Vacuum Storage Bag £15 at Argos Vacuum bags like this can come in so handy over Christmas, as it allows you to pack away coats, clothes, bedding, and even towels without taking up a huge amount of space. LARHN White Wall-Mounted Coat Rack - 6 Hooks £18.74 at Amazon UK While it might not be the fanciest coat rack, this one comes with six triple hooks - which means it offers space for up to 18 coats.

3. The kitchen cupboards

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The kitchen has always been the heart of the home, but it’s even more so at Christmas. And while moving unwanted appliances out of the kitchen while hosting can free up space, professionals warn that you’re probably cluttering your cupboards (and your fridge and freezer) with unwanted items, too.

Shannon says, ‘I always go through my food cupboards, checking what's out of date, what needs using up and what I already have before buying additional food for friends and family visiting over the festive period. Having an organised kitchen makes such a difference when you're preparing meals, entertaining and trying to make space for all the extra food that comes with Christmas.’

Of course, your cupboards will still be fuller than usual over the festive period, which is why it’s also important to use the correct kitchen organisers to maintain order amidst the chaos. Kate suggests, ‘Containers help group similar things together, and lazy Susans are useful for condiments so you can reach them all easily.’

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Clear 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Organiser £8.99 at Amazon UK This isn't just any lazy Susan - it's a two-tiered lazy Susan, which means that you have even more space to organise your condiments and sauces. Vtopmart Vtopmart Fridge Organisers Plastic (6 Pack) £16.99 at Amazon UK Categorising your food and using organisers like this in your fridge and cupboards means you only need to pull out the one you need - instead of everything in the cupboard. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Drawerstore Expanding Cookware Organiser £23.40 at Amazon UK Sometimes simply organising your pots and pans can make a huge difference, and an expanding organiser like this will restore order quickly.

4. The living room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

The things people with a tidy living room always have are useful to have year-round, but Christmas can be especially messy - which is why professionals always give this room some extra TLC in the run-up to the festive period. Even if that’s just using a clutter bucket to their advantage.

Kate explains, ‘I take out anything that doesn't belong and put it back where it should be. Anything without an obvious home goes into a basket to deal with after Christmas, which I tuck neatly into a corner.’

She adds, ‘I also get the cosy blankets out, check the side tables are in the right places for drinks and give the coffee table a quick tidy. It's where we'll spend so much of our time, so I want it to feel comfortable and relaxing where we can unwind without having to do a big overhaul.’

woodluv Woodluv Set of 3 Seagrass Storage Box With Lid £26.99 at Amazon UK If your aim is to temporarily hide things while your guests are visiting, I'd always recommend using storage baskets with lids. They'll look so much neater than open baskets. Bedsure Bubble Fleece Throw Blanket Was £21.99, now £16.14 at Amazon This bubble fleece is ideal for keeping your guests cosy over the festive period - this with the King's speech and a glass of Baileys would be perfection! Woodluv Water Hyacinth Stair Basket/Step Storage Basket with Handle £26.99 at Amazon UK If you want to rehome items as soon as you can, a stair basket can help with that. Pop items in the stair basket to go upstairs, and then take them up before the end of the day.

5. The spare room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

It’s always worth decluttering a spare bedroom before Christmas , especially if you’re hosting guests. Even if you’re not, it’s good practice to prioritise this room as it can easily become a dumping ground for presents, decorations, and those in-between items that don’t have a proper home.

If you want to take inspiration from the pros, Kate says, ‘I clear the floor and make space for luggage, as well as leaving room in the wardrobe and a drawer for guests to unpack. If you've had a pile of things waiting to be sold for months, I'd seriously consider donating them instead. Sometimes getting them out of the house is worth more than the money you might make, and if you haven’t done it by now, it’s probably time to let go.’

Knowing how to declutter a wardrobe can be key here, and Shannon loves using Christmas as an opportunity to do this. She says, ‘It's a good opportunity to identify anything I no longer wear, so I can make space for the pieces I genuinely enjoy wearing during the festive season.’ Then, you can re-organise what’s left to make the most of the available space.

SONGMICS Songmics Wardrobe Storage Organiser, Set of 4 £15.33 at Amazon UK To add some order to a wardrobe, baskets like this can help. You can use them for your folded clothes, and simply pull out what you need if and when you need it. Argos Home Over Door Pack of 5 Round Hooks £10 at Argos Over-the-door hooks allow you to make the most of what could be dead space, and you can hang everything from fancy robes to your spare coats. Dunelm Faux Linen Folkstone Stripe Rectangle Ottoman £32 at Dunelm A great way to add some hidden storage in a spare room is to use an ottoman like this. You can use it to store your items out of the way, while guests can use it for seating.

They're small decluttering jobs, but they'll make Christmas so much easier!