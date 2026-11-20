Strategist and content creator Francesca Swan is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on the concept of 'Everything' and what makes a home special to you. See the rest of her articles here.

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I deeply believe that Christmas is quite simply the most wonderful time of year. The holidays are coming, the magic is in bountiful supply and the halls (in fact, every room in my case) are decked with the equivalent a LOT of holly.

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In our apartment, this means the festive playlist is on repeat, I’m joyfully covered in glitter and busy recreating my version of the Liberty Christmas department.

Safe to say, I have always been hugely enthusiastic about this season; nothing feels more like Everything to me. The slightest sign of sparkle and snowflakes transports me to my very happy place and I’m more than content to stay there from mid-November to January.

This year, there's even more reason to celebrate. It's our third Christmas in the apartment, but our first year with fully finished rooms. So, this year I’m going BIG.

True to form, I've let my Everything intuition guide my choice of festive interior finery to create the perfect rooms for an unforgettable celebration.

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So, without further ado, you are cordially invited to Francesca's magical, whimsical woodland soiree, complete with fast food and cocktails. It’s a sparkly, snowflake dusted, colourful concoction of fun, indulgence and sentimental style; dress code optional.

It’s hopefully enough to convert even the grumpiest of Grinches (yes, I’m looking at my other half here!).

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Christmas decorations that mean Everything

Christmas has been a very big deal for me since childhood. My darling mother set the decorating bar sky high, adorning our Victorian home with beautiful handmade garlands, exquisite painted baubles and golden cherubs.

Those memories have stayed with me, as have some of the ornaments. Trends come and go, but I've never wanted to decorate for Christmas according to a trend. I want to surround myself with meaningful things I love and keep them forever. My joy is in bringing out the same decorations year after year; basking in that familiar sentimentality as I unwrap each ornament, remembering where it came from and falling in love all over again.

The new apartment designs meant some new Christmas decorations too, and when every piece is destined to become a Christmas heirloom, quality and meaning matter.

Much as I love both Christmas and shopping, the idea of trawling the high street and countless websites fills me with dread; time is in short supply at the moment, so wasted hours of browsing and dithering, lost in internet holes is not an option.

To counter this, I’ve learnt to shop smartly with intention and support my ADHD by building a little black book of essential go-to trusted brands.

When decorating our previous apartment in 2020 (the first home we owned together), I bought most of my decorations from West Elm; so when it came to this momentous year, I knew exactly where to go. I’m now unapologetically smug to have achieved the impossible by completing a one stop shop for my new festive essentials.

And this time, I’ve remembered to keep the boxes for easy and safe storage!

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Three years in and we've finally got a tree in the living room – a ten-foot tall one, at that.

It may be a bit controversial, but I’ve recently converted to faux trees. They are a dream to style, so every ornament sits perfectly, plus the bonus of no late December droop. In my experience, this is an item worth investing in. Bargain trees tend to mean skimpy, gappy branches and tell-tale signs it’s not the real thing; buy cheap, buy twice definitely applies here.

A ten-foot tree demands a strong point of view, and I intend it to be a talking point. The living room is packed full of books, art, magazines and mementos, all the things that tell our story – so it’s essential the tree is a part of that.

My Christmas tree decorations are traditional at heart, but have a strong sense of character and considered colourful chaos; think grown-up glitter, woodland creatures, snowflakes, stars and intricate, fluted glass – along with some less obvious additions.

Celebration and entertainment are brought to life by delicately striking food and drink glass ornaments. We have mimosas, our Christmas morning tradition. Champagne to celebrate our newly completed home. My favourite cocktails – a dirty martini and Cosmopolitan. Then, as you should never drink on an empty stomach, sparkly snacks of popcorn and French fries.

It’s an unexpected combination; fun, characterful with a definite sense of humour. It’s also unique and personal, exactly as intended.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Creating a harmonious balance

With so much personality in play, it’s important to style for balance, not to mention ensuring the ginormous tree is packed full!

The kaleidoscope of our rainbow room continues with softly translucent, muted flocked baubles, and brighter ornaments echoing the pops of colour in our art.

To anchor the eclectic colour, I’ve added huge golden baubles, hundreds of warm lights and more garlands of gold rhinestone leaves – which I can only describe as the world's fanciest tinsel and some seriously stylish sparkle.

Teardrops and spheres of netted glass share the spotlight in my blend of mixed materials and shapes, the rippled texture catches the light and is a subtle nod to our seaside location.

Last but not least, a giant starburst star tree topper reaches inches from the ceiling, casting a gentle shadow and drawing the eye onwards to original cornicing.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Making the whole living room feel like Christmas

It doesn’t end with the tree. Traditional greenery is always a must, so lit citrus-accented garlands drape the marble fireplace, bookshelves and window.

His and Hers’ subtly striped stockings hang from bronze deer stocking holders, framing the fireplace. Matching stockings also mean matching PJs, a fun new tradition for us. Whilst we are definitely fully adulting with our finished home (and less enjoyable mortgage), this is my attempt to fully embrace our inner child and coax a little festive spirit out of my Scrooge-like other half.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

The huge Vogue magazine coffee table also deserves a worthy festive update. My beloved golden metal sparrows perch eagerly on the glass, and a modestly striking bouquet of citrus spruce branches continues my woodland theme.

As always, I want things to feel slightly unexpected and unique – I don’t do matching. A pleasingly weighty oversized glitter-globe joins a ceramic marbled bowl and celestial table scatters, whilst a wood and metal votive holder centrepiece makes the most of the oversized glass showcase.

This blend of contemporary, sculptural shapes and mixed materials creates interesting contrast to the more whimsical decorations. They also neatly tie the accents of the room together, uniting the flooring, sage green walls and, most importantly, sparkle.

Each element is in enjoyable conversation and there are glimpses of beauty and joy everywhere. It’s a festive feast for the eyes and my childhood memories have successfully been brought to glittery, yet grown-up life.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

My first Christmas tablescape

This Christmas is our first with a finished kitchen and dining table, meaning we can FINALLY entertain – a dream for the past three years. Somewhat dauntingly, I've never created a full tablescape before and I want it to be especially memorable and something we can cherish forever.

With any design, I always start with the bones. We’ve now repainted the kitchen to correct my disastrous first attempt. Thankfully, the soft mulberry of Paint and Paper Library's Mchanga works seamlessly with the rosso levanto marble and warms this previously chilly space. My huge live edge oak desk has also now been stained ebony and given a new lease of life as our dining table.

The combination is a dramatic blank canvas for my Christmas tablescape; intentionally contrasting materials of wood, metal, glass and linen in a tactile mix of cream, bronze, antique brass, muted pinks and soft greens. Sophisticated yet relaxed, it’s more restrained than the living room and a perfectly elegant backdrop for easy conversation and long dinners.

An antique brass spiky, sculptural candelabra with elegant honey-coloured tapers is a stand-out centrepiece, inspired by our brutalist metal chairs. It sits on a metallic table runner, trailing with garlands of mini flocked velvet baubles – an unexpected blend mirroring the living room tree. Whilst the rooms are very different, decorative cohesion throughout our home is a big thing for me, and Christmas is no exception.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Up close, the shape, detail and quality of glasses, cutlery and china are vital. People should enjoy touching and using things, as much as looking at them.

Cream linen placemats and metallic edged napkins, pair with amber and chocolate flecked plates and champagne hued cutlery that balance colour and texture. Smoked glass napkin rings, rounded decanters and irregular beaded glasses play with the candlelight, another delicate layer of interest to catch the eye.

Combined with the marble, this could easily have been too much. But to my eye, more is always more and the layers of contrasting materials feels interesting, rather than matchy-matchy.

I’ve completed it with heaped glasses of pomegranate, black sable grapes, walnuts and conference pears. Placed carefully throughout the table, the pops of rich, vivid colour remind me of feast-laden tables and Dickensian Christmases.

Word to the wise though, do be careful with pomegranate. An errant seed is a stain waiting to happen. Don’t ask how I know, although you can probably guess!

Obviously, it would not be acceptable to have a Christmas kitchen without a Christmas tree. A spiky silver glitter branched tree nestles in the corner – a little “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, but in the most beautiful way – graced with a glitter bird, observing proceedings keenly.

It’s fully festive, yet whilst there’s plenty to look at, it doesn’t overwhelm. It's very me, and I hope our guests enjoy it as much as I do.

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

The things we'll bring out every Christmas

For me, Christmas is magic, beauty, love and the celebration of being cosily tucked into our homes. Seasonal trends and buying a completely new look every December is not for me.

These decorations and pieces will stay with us for life, and I'll always remember this first proper Christmas in our finished apartment.

As the years go by, our collection will grow, pieces will get a little worn and there will undoubtedly be the odd breakage along the way. They will slowly become laced with joyful memory and personality. I can’t wait to grow with my collection and share in the memories.

Above all, this time of year is an excuse to put aside, if even just for a moment, all those everyday stresses and hassles and lean into the magic, joy, relaxation, indulgence and wonder.

Embrace it all and enjoy that feeling of Everything; most importantly at home.