This £8 Amazon buy will turn any light wireless – and it looks just as good as the best rechargeable lamps

Rechargeable and wireless lamps have become an essential in homes over the last few years, lighting up corners of a room without the faff or wires. However, if you want all the perks of a wireless lamp without buying a new one, have you considered investing in a rechargeable light bulb? Available for just £8 from Amazon, this clever buy will turn any floor, table or wall light wireless.

The best wireless lamps look very different today than they did a few years ago. They have branched out from small reading lights into a staple of every high street lighting collection.

However, they can be expensive, and the available designs are more limited than traditional wired versions. But, with a rechargeable light bulb, you can turn any lamp wireless. Whether that is one you already have and love, a second-hand lamp you just picked up or a brand new one you can't find a spot for near a plug socket.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Why you should use rechargeable light bulbs

Rechargeable lightbulbs are not brand new; only a couple of years ago, interior enthusiasts were cutting the wires off their lamps and using rechargeable bulbs to create a Pooky-style lamp. But they were forgotten in the explosion of rechargeable lamps.

However, these rechargeable bulb hacks are being rediscovered as a way to upcycle old lamps, or easily install pendant and wall lights. In fact, experts think they are going to become increasingly popular.

‘Rechargeable light bulbs are highly energy efficient as they use far less energy than traditional light bulbs. This can provide significant cost-saving benefits by reducing your electricity bills over time,’ says Lighting expert Sam Garbutt, from LED & Power.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Carolyn Barker)

‘Furthermore, as rechargeable light bulbs are more energy efficient, they are highly beneficial for the environment. They also don’t need to be replaced as frequently, so they produce far less waste and are much more convenient.

‘Rechargeable light bulbs are highly versatile due to their portable nature, which means they can be used indoors or outdoors and moved around when necessary. This can make them much more convenient than rechargeable lamps, making them a more popular choice.’

Jamie Moxey, lighting expert at Dusk Lighting , points out that rechargeable bulbs are also excellent in the event that there is a power cut.

‘It's essentially an in-built backup, saving you scrambling around with torches and candles!’ he says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Practicals aside, rechargeable bulbs can look great, too, with many models even controlled by remotes, with the options to change colour and warmth, too. For example, these USB Rechargeable bulbs (£11.44 at Amazon) range from bright white to a cosy yellow glow so you can achieve the ambience you desire.

Why not pair them with your favourite lamp shade (If you’re stuck for ideas, Next’s Mix’n’Match Collection is excellent) and create your own wireless lighting option at home.

While Amazon has the largest selection of rechargeable light bulbs, you can also pick them up from Next and a few other retailers. Here are our top picks below.

Do you use rechargeable light bulbs at home? Let us know how you get on with them.