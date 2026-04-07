What’s the ideal porch size? I asked the experts how you ensure an addition to the front of your home is in proportion for maximum kerb appeal

There are so many things you can do to enhance the kerb appeal of your home – ensuring you choose the right style of windows and front door, tidying up your driveway and front garden, and painting woodwork being just a few. However, if you really want to zhuzh up the appearance of your house, building a porch has to be one of the best ways.

Not only are porches practical additions, adding somewhere to shelter from the elements while rummaging for front door keys, or even providing storage for outdoor footwear in some cases, but they can also add character and another dimension to a facade.

Of course, much of this depends on the design of the porch and, in particular, is hinged on getting its size just right – too big and it could overwhelm, opt for small porch ideas that are too tiny and they'll be dwarfed. With this in mind, I am here to explain how to ensure your porch is the perfect size for your home and requirements.

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Is there an ideal porch size?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

As with so many aspects of house design, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to porch size – or to porch ideas in general for that matter. The right approach is always going to be a tailored one, as Elizabeth Assaf, co-founder and designer at Urban Front, explains.

'The size of the porch is important in terms of what it is protecting,' says Elizabeth. 'If it's just to protect the door then I would say it should extend to the front by at least 1m to 1.5m and at least 500mm on each side.

'However, some porch canopies are smaller so you would only be protecting the top of the door or someone standing at the door from the rain,' continues Elizabeth. 'It's important to remember that rain can be horizontal too which is why when considering the size you should consider what it is you are protecting.'

Elizabeth Assaf Social Links Navigation Co-founder and designer at Urban Front Elizabeth Assaf is co-founder of Urban Front, a specialist bespoke contemporary wood front door manufacturer based in Chesham, Bucks, delivering worldwide. With a background in property development, interior design, and design TV shows, Elizabeth has been at the helm of Urban Front, along with her husband Nabil, for 21 years. She has a wealth of experience in choosing the right door for the right home and is an expert in elevation design, performance in doors, and marketing a bespoke brand.

Is there a standard porch size?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Porches are most often custom made, designed and constructed to suit the house that they are being added to meaning there is no standard size as such.

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That said, it is possible to buy 'off-the-shelf' porches and canopies. These are usually lightweight structures and, unlike more sturdy designs that are constructed on-site, won't require foundations. Many are often possible to install on a DIY basis too.

Sizes of these types of porch vary, but expect widths from 1.5m up to around 3m. Given that most standard front doors are sized at just under 1m (762mm-915mm generally), this makes sense.

What are the right dimensions for your porch?

(Image credit: Border Oak)

The real question should not be 'what is the perfect porch size?' but 'which is the best size of porch for my home?' Just as when it comes to selecting the right size of windows, getting the proportions of such a prominent feature wrong can totally ruin the overall look and kerb appeal of a house.

'The proportions of the main house are a great starting point when deciding your porch design – the width of the elevation and the height of the eaves and ridge on the house for example,' advises Merry Albright, creative director at Border Oak. 'A too wide porch on a narrow home might feel too dominant, but equally a skinny porch on a long facade may look a bit minimal and unbalanced.

'Another crucial consideration should be keeping the traditional porch proportions, almost regardless of the main house, as the porch will be something you judge on its own merits too,' continues Merry. 'A wide porch with a flattened ridge and reduced roof pitch will always look a bit odd, but a vernacular proportioned oak porch will always look right, even if the host house isn’t classically proportioned. If you get these hand crafted details right the porch will look amazing, and will bring you joy every day. There aren’t many architectural features that you get so close to every time to come home or leave.'

'It does really depend on the style of the home, what suits the front elevation, if there is enough space for it and if it's adding any value,' agrees Elizabeth Assaf. 'I don't think there is 'too big' – just what suits the house and doesn't look ridiculous! I am a lover of a 'big enough' porch – the kind you see that wraps around a home and provides a large area before you open the door and enter, even somewhere to sit.'

Merry Albright Social Links Navigation Creative director at Border Oak Merry is the creative director at Border Oak. She is involved with the architectural team creating new house designs, as well as on-site with the builders, to making presentations to Parish Councils and negotiating with planning officers.

How big can a porch be without planning permission?

(Image credit: Urban Front)

Before getting too carried away with your design ideas it is important to investigate whether or not porch planning permission will be needed.

'In the UK, a porch can usually be built without planning permission if it meets the permitted development limits,' explains Elizabeth Assaf. 'The external ground area should be no more than 3m2 and the structure must be no higher than 3m. It also needs to be set at least 2m back from any highway boundary or boundary of your home.'

Additionally, it is worth noting that if your house is listed or within a conservation area or other designated zone, permission may well be required. And, if you have already extended your home significantly, you might need to apply for permission to build your new porch.

How big can a porch be without needing building regs approval?

Another thing you need to know before installing a porch and determining its size is that, in some cases, building regulations may apply.

According to Planning Portal, providing your porch is less than 30m2 and is built at ground floor level, there is no need to apply for building regulations approval.

Sizes aside, to be exempt from building regs, your porch must also feature compliant glazing and electrical installations – and it will need to be separated from any habitable rooms with a door too.

FAQs

What is the difference between a porch and a door canopy?

Both porches and canopies can work well for different types of properties and budgets – but what's the difference between a porch and canopy?

'A front door canopy provides cover and protection, usually by sitting directly above your door and giving an overhang which projects from the front of a building. This overhang, depending on its size, can offer beneficial shelter against rain, sun and wind,' explains Elizabeth Assaf. 'A bit like an umbrella for your door.

'A porch, on the other hand, is often more enclosed – it can have sides, pillars or windows but it can also be a completely enclosed space with a door of its own,' continues Elizabeth. 'A door that is set well back from the front face of the building but with an open front, might be considered a type of porch/canopy hybrid. If you are building or renovating from scratch, this type of front door protection is useful to plan into your design.'

If you are the owner of a porch that has seen better days, it is well worth looking into how to make a porch look more expensive. There are some brilliant ways to elevate this all-important feature that need not cost a fortune.