How to plan the perfect conservatory you'll use all year round – experts reveal their tips for turning this tricky room into a year-round sanctuary

Conservatories were the must-have addition to homes throughout the late 20th century; however, many quickly found that the dream was far from reality. In fact, many homeowners still write them off as being too hot in summer and unbearably cold in winter.

But, with modern additions, this needn't be the case. With a fresh approach to practical design solutions and the need for a hardworking home, your conservatory can become a usable space regardless of the time of year or weather.

Unsure where to start remodelling your conservatory? To help you transform your conservatory ideas into a year-round sanctuary, we asked a blinds expert, a furniture brand CEO and an interiors/gardens stylist to share their expertise.

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1. Take control of the temperature with blinds

(Image credit: Bridgman)

Maintaining a comfortable temperature is essential if wanting to use your conservatory all year round. After all, even the most beautifully designed space will be unused if it's freezing cold or boiling hot.

‘How to stop your conservatory feeling like a fridge in the winter and a sauna in the summer is easily the question we get asked most,’ says Rachel Binks, in-house stylist at Hillarys. ‘Conservatory blinds and curtains are essential, reducing glare and helping to regulate temperature throughout the year.'

Roof blinds play a key role in keeping a conservatory warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer . 'They also soften harsh sunlight and protect furnishings from fading, and also make the space more usable during heatwaves and chilly snaps,' says Rachel. ‘From roller designs in solar-reflective fabrics to soft Roman blinds that create a cosy feel, the right choice can transform both the look and feel of your space. ‘For hard-to-reach windows, electric blinds are great.'

(Image credit: Vale Garden Houses)

‘I really like natural jute blinds, inspired by the spaces at Petersham Nurseries. They are natural and add a lovely texture,’ adds Selina Lake, author and interior/garden stylist. ‘This year, we’re seeing a shift from plain neutrals to nature-inspired hues; sage, terracotta and sand tones are big,’ agrees Rachel. ‘Textured weaves, subtle botanical prints and sustainable materials are also popular.’

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If blinds don't suit your aesthetic and you don't have the budget to replace a conservatory roof altogether with a lightweight solid alternative , then a heat reflective UV film – like this from Amazon – block 90% of infrared and UV rays, helping to keep the space cool in summer and warm in winter. It will also prevent furniture from fading early and provide privacy without blocking the view.

'I'd keep a stash of throws close by; they add texture and colour, and are also perfect for chilly evenings,' adds Rachel. A pretty basket is ideal for keeping favourite blankets to hand.

2. Figure out the room's purpose

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

‘Whether your conservatory is a sun-drenched nook, a quiet morning retreat or a place to gather with friends, your intention for the space will guide every choice,’ says Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman, while Rachel says: ‘Pinning down your goals helps shape everything from furniture choices to window treatments. Once you know the “why”, think about the “feel”.

‘Conservatories are naturally light and airy, so I’d lean into that,’ Rachel adds. ‘Light-toned flooring, botanical accents and layered textures (think wicker, linen and pale woods) help keep things fresh but grounded.’

Selina recommends gathering the images and swatches that you like to create a moodboard. ‘It’s also a good idea to draw up a rough layout of where larger items of furniture will be positioned.’

3. Choose the right furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Versatility is key when it comes to conservatory furniture choices,’ says Alex. ‘Look for pieces that transition well between indoors and out, blending beauty with practicality. Go for comfort, with furniture that invites you to savour the space you have created.

‘While matching sets offer timeless harmony, many people are now embracing an eclectic look. Mix silhouettes, combine materials and pair classic seating with statement pieces, such as a sculptural egg chair,’ continues Alex. This rattan swing egg chair from Amazon would be the perfect addition, channelling that signature indoor-outdoor feel.

‘Choose fade-resistant fabrics, and for furniture, avoid anything too delicate or dark as it shows fading,’ says Rachel.

‘One of my favourite ways to use a conservatory is as a classic dining room – there is something lovely about having a garden view,' says Selina Lake. ‘A simple wooden bench with cushions scattered can be so inviting. I’m also a fan of a sturdy table with bistro chairs, which can fold away if needed. If you have space, add a couple of comfy chairs; these can be rattan or armchairs covered in faded floral fabrics or slubby linens.’

4. Focus on zoning

(Image credit: Cotswold Co/Jon Day Photography)

‘A large conservatory needn’t feel cavernous; define zones for lounging, dining or reading, with thoughtfully arranged furniture and plush rugs underfoot. Anchor each area with a focal point – a classic sofa, a sculptural coffee table, or a statement planter – and allow natural light to lead the way,’ says Alex.

For a small conservatory, Rachel says: ‘Go minimal but multifunctional. Fold-out furniture, slimline seating and glass tables help to keep things open. Light colours can work wonders.’

Alex adds: ‘In a small space, every piece must earn its place, but above all, prioritise comfort and cohesion – a few well-chosen pieces, arranged with care, can transform even the smallest conservatory into a luxurious space.’

5. Don't forget the decor

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘With the right styling, a conservatory can go from simple sun room to year-round retreat that’s equally functional and fabulous,' explains Rachel. The right decor can also help make your conservatory look expensive on a budget.

‘Whatever the size of your conservatory, pay attention to the details,’ says Selina. ‘I love a seamless finish, with internal window frames in the same colour as the exterior material.’ She adds: ‘I’m also a fan of using shades of green, especially if your conservatory overlooks your garden – it can really bring the outside in. Add lots of houseplants, such as scented geranium, fig tree in a large pot or a bougainvillaea – like this available on YouGarden.'

Get the look

Ruggable Gaia Ivory Multicolour Flatwoven Rug From £89 at Ruggable A rug is the perfect way to add warmth to a conservatory. The benefit of a ruggable rug is that they come in a range of pretty patterns, but they're also all machine washable. Next Chenille Stripe Slate Blue Aldridge Storage Dining Bench £899 at Next If you want to use your conservatory as a dining space this storage dining bench is perfect for adding a coastal look. It can also double as a sofa in a pinch for a more multi-purpose space.

A conservatory can be so much more than a spare room, use these expert tips as a the ultimate guidelines for planning a space you love all year round.