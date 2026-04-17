How to make your front door look expensive – 6 expert-approved ways to elevate your entrance and impress your guests

I often discuss the hallway as the most neglected room in most homes when it comes to decorating. But what’s forgotten even more frequently than the hallway is the exterior of the home, including the front door – even though it’s the first impression of your home people get. Hence, a certain level of care and consideration should go into it – luckily, a few experts have shared their top tips on how to make a front door look expensive, and they’re easy to replicate in your home.

By incorporating one of these front door ideas, you’ll elevate the overall look of your home and make a great first impression on your guests. Not to mention the fact that your front door is the first and last thing you see when entering and leaving your home, so why not make it an aesthetically appealing sight?

‘Your front door is more than just a way into your home – it’s the first thing people see, and the last thing they remember,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘We often focus our attention on interiors and forget that the front door plays such a powerful role in the overall character of our home. Think of all those cherished moments it frames – from first days of school to waving off visitors, it quietly becomes part of the family story.’

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Are you ready to increase your home’s kerb appeal?

1. Coordinate your hardware

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Dubbed the door ‘furniture’, many often forget about the hardware of the front door. But leaving it mismatched or worse, painted over in white, will cheapen the look of your entrance.

‘Door “furniture” is something that often goes under the radar, but having a consistent look across the handles, knocker and door number helps tie the look together,’ says Jimmy Englezos, Ronseal’s senior brand manager. ‘Using materials such as brass or stainless steel will also bring a premium feel to the entrance of your home.’

Aurelien Farjon and Laurie Davidson, interior stylists at Style Makers, add, ‘White painted metal hardware are the ones you do not want to have on show if you are after an expensive look. Instead, add a brass door knocker. It really elevates the look of the door as it’s such a smart finishing touch. You can then use it to attach Christmas and Easter wreaths and really draw attention to it.’

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To add a fun flourish, consider a playful shape like the popular bumble bee door knocker, which you can pick up for under £30 at B&Q.

2. Illuminate your entrance

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Just like in the interior of your home, the right lighting can also make a world of the difference when it comes to the exterior. And adding stylish, warm light is one of the best ways to make your porch look expensive.

‘Lighting is another great way to enhance the luxury feel of your home. If you have steps leading up to your front door, recessed LED lights can make a big difference, while lantern-style exterior lights can make an entranceway feel cosy and luxurious, especially in the evening,’ Jimmy at Ronseal says.

3. Go for a sophisticated colour

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

A fresh coat of