4 kitchen features that can add value to your home, according to an estate agent and a designer – the investments that actually make a difference

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it's not surprising that it can have a big impact on how potential buyers view a property. But if you're planning an upgrade, it's worth knowing which kitchen features that add value are actually worth considering.

Let's face it, a new kitchen can be a serious investment. While it's difficult to put a precise figure on how much an individual feature can add to a property, kitchen designer Tom Howley says a smaller bespoke kitchen typically starts from £25,000, while larger kitchens incorporating features such as an island start from around £50,000.

But you don't necessarily need to invest at this level to create a kitchen that appeals to buyers and add value to your home. From clever storage ideas and space designed for socialising to quality kitchen cabinets and smaller finishing touches, I spoke to kitchen designers and an estate agent to find out which features can make the biggest difference.

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1. Kitchen island with seating

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A kitchen island with seating remains one of the most sought-after features in modern homes, says Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley.

'It creates a natural gathering place for family and friends, adds valuable workspace, and provides flexible dining and entertaining space – making it a feature that consistently appeals to buyers and homeowners alike.'

Nikki North, property consultant at Redbrik Estate Agents says open-plan kitchen layouts continue to attract strong interest among buyers.

'Buyers are looking for kitchens that allow them to cook while staying connected to family life or entertaining guests, rather than feeling shut away,' she says.

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2. Clever, concealed storage

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If you struggle to keep your kitchen tidy, you're not alone. If you're wondering what the secret is, people with tidy kitchens usually have clever storage solutions.

'Clever storage solutions that keep worktops clutter-free can also make a kitchen feel far more enjoyable to use, and we're seeing an increasing number of coffee stations neatly concealed within cabinetry,' says Nikki.

Smart, bespoke kitchen storage ideas that are tailored precisely to your space makes every inch of the kitchen work harder, adds Tom. 'Custom solutions maximise storage, improve organisation, and create a clutter-free environment – giving homeowners a kitchen that is as practical as it is attractive.'

You don't need to invest in bespoke cabinetry to achieve the same benefits, though. Adding drawer dividers, pull-out organisers or a slimline trolley can all work towards creating a kitchen that feels more spacious, organised and appealing to potential buyers.

Amazon Trintion Pull Out Cabinet Organiser £19.99 at Amazon Pull out drawers, like these ones from Amazon, are a clever way to make hard-to-use cupboard space more useful Black Mesh 3 Tier Storage Trolley £15 at Dunelm A slimline storage trolley is a great solution for keeping kitchen clutter at bay. This Dunelm one is really affordable and has rave reviews.

3. Quality cabinetry and finishes

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'A well-designed kitchen is one of the most valuable investments you can make in your home, and the right features deliver lasting appeal for both everyday living and future resale,' says Tom Howley.

He highlights wood cabinetry and handcrafted dovetail drawers work well thanks to their durability, timeless style and premium appeal. He also notes that solid wood can also be refinished, repainted, and refreshed over the years.

John Law, creative director of interiors at Woodhouse & Law, agrees that opting for cabinetry that can be re-painted at a later stage can be a real selling point. 'Many customers choose it because they wish to invest in high quality joinery, but love the fact it can be refreshed in terms of style with a new paint job in the future.'

You don't necessarily need to spend tens of thousands on a bespoke kitchen to give it a premium feel, either. Updating small details, like replacing kitchen handles and pulls can make an instant difference. 'Upscaling the ironmongery on your kitchen gives the cabinetry an instant lift.'

Hendel and Hendel Battersea Pull Handle £12.04 at Hendel and Hendel You can give your cabinets a more high-end finish without breaking the bank. John recommends looking at Hendel and Hendel for reasonably priced options that doesn't sacrifice quality. B&Q Goodhome Chervil Antique Brass Effect Kitchen Cabinets Cup Pull Handle, Pack of 2 Check Amazon £7 at B&Q If you are on a tighter budget, B&Q has some great handle options in packs of 2 that will elevate your kitchen cabinets.

4. Connection to the garden and natural light

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A kitchen that feels light, bright and connected to the garden can be a big draw for potential buyers. If you're planning a kitchen extension, Katie says it's worth thinking about how you can improve the natural kitchen lighting and make the space feel better connected to your outdoor space.

'The position and feel of the kitchen plays a significant role in its appeal,' she says. 'Plenty of natural light is a key priority, with buyers often favouring kitchens positioned at the rear of the property.'

When space and budget allow, sliding or bi-fold doors that open onto the garden create a seamless connection. 'It's a feature that's particularly appealing during the summer months and one that remains high on many buyers' wish lists,' adds Katie.

Of course, you don't necessarily need the budget or space for a major extension to make your kitchen feel brighter. Rooflights, larger windows or glazed doors can all help to bring more natural light into a room, and arranging your dining or seating area can make that connection stronger.

Ultimately, the kitchen features that add value aren't always about creating the most expensive or elaborate space. A well-planned layout, clever storage and lasting finishes will help your kitchen feel like a more enjoyable space, while making it more appealing to potential buyers when it's time to sell.