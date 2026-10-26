7 tricks I’m adopting from the Scandinavians, who know how to keep their homes warm and cosy without using central heating

It is fast getting towards that time of year when, for many households (my own included), tensions break out about the use of the central heating – largely concerning when it can feasibly be turned on for the first time, how long it should be left on for during the day, and when it actually isn't needed.

As from 1st October 2026 the Ofgem Energy Price Cap increased by 3.6%, which equates to an average additional £60 a year to most typical household bills. While this might not sound like a huge increase, with pretty much everything else getting more and more expensive, it is definitely one most people could do without, meaning looking for ways to save energy at home has become more important than ever. There's another increase predicted for January 2027 too.

If anyone knows a thing or two about keeping a house warm and cosy in cold weather, without constantly having the central heating blasting away, it is the Scandinavians – and, luckily for you, I've been in touch with a couple of perfectly-placed experts to get all their secrets for staying nice and toasty in the face of freezing temperatures.

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What are Scandinavian winters like?

Before getting stuck into how the Scandinavians keep a house warm in winter without relying on central heating alone, it is useful to look into quite what makes them experts in the field – namely their long, cold winters.

Niki Brantmark, author of the blog My Scandinavian Home, is a Londoner-turned-Scandinavian, who now lives in Malmö with her Swedish husband and three children. She explains what winters are like. 'Scandinavia is a vast region, stretching from the south right up into the Arctic Circle, so the climate varies enormously depending on where you live. Even here in the south, winters can feel bitterly cold, particularly when you factor in the wind chill. It is the kind of cold that really drives you indoors. Further north, of course, conditions can be far more extreme, with deep snow and temperatures well below zero. While skiing in Hafjell, Norway last year, I experienced -30°C!

'The other thing is that Scandinavian winters are not only cold, but very long and very dark,' continues Niki. 'The days become incredibly short, particularly the further north you travel, and winter can feel as though it stretches on for months. I think that is one of the reasons Scandinavian homes become so important during this time of year. You need to create an environment that helps you not just survive winter, but endure it comfortably and embrace it.'

1. They prioritise good insulation

(Image credit: Future/Nathalie Priem)

One of the most important things to Scandinavians is ensuring that, rather than trying to beat the cold once it is inside their homes, they keep it out in the first place – and this means ensuring spaces enjoy high levels of insulation.

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Swedish-based political scientist, author and international affairs expert Daniel Schatz explains how they approach the task of reducing heat loss. 'Swedish winters are long, dark and cold, with temperatures frequently below freezing and considerably colder conditions in the north. But one thing that often surprises British visitors is that Swedish homes generally feel very warm inside.

'The key difference is that Swedes tend to focus on keeping the home warm rather than constantly finding ways to keep the individual warm,' continues Daniel. 'Swedish houses and apartments are generally well insulated, with double or triple-glazed windows, good draught-proofing and efficient heating systems. Increasingly, heat pumps are used in houses too.

'The Scandinavian approach isn’t primarily about clever products for surviving a cold house,' adds Daniel. 'It is about designing and insulating homes so that they retain heat efficiently in the first place. A well-insulated home requires less energy to remain comfortable, so keeping warm and reducing energy consumption do not necessarily have to be competing objectives.'

Daniel Schatz Social Links Navigation Political scientist, author and international affairs expert Dr. Daniel Schatz is a political scientist, author, and international affairs expert. Fluent in six languages, he brings more than two decades of experience across government, international organisations, academia, journalism, and public relations.

2. Draught-proofing is non-negotiable

(Image credit: MY Furniture)

Draughts really are the enemy when it comes to keeping energy bills lower and your house warmer – running your central heating in a bid to keep warm while allowing all that lovely heat to escape out and cold air to seep in is madness.

The Scandinavians take draught-proofing seriously, as Niki Brantmark explains. 'Doors and windows are generally expected to seal properly, and worn seals or gaps are dealt with rather than simply turning the heating up.

'This is a particularly easy and relatively inexpensive fix – just check the seals around windows and doors,' continues Niki. 'Replacing windows can be incredibly costly, but replacing worn weatherstripping or sealing strips and dealing with obvious draughts is much more achievable. A traditional draught excluder at the bottom of a door can help too.'

Shop draught-proofing essentials

Easy-fit Amazon Draught Excluder Tape for Doors and Windows £3.39 at Amazon Simple to cut to size and highly adhesive, this affordable roll of draught-proofing tape is a quick and effective way to banish cold breezes. Good weight Garden Trading Oaklands Striped Draught Excluder £28 at Garden Trading Too many draught excluders are a little lightweight, but this one, in a pretty fern-stripe, is nice and hefty making it really efficient at blocking under-door draughts. Reduces condensation tesa UK Insulating Film for Windows £14.59 at Amazon Not only does this window film insulation kit help when it comes to condensation, but it also promises to reduce heat loss by forming an insulating cushion in front of glass.

3. Windows and doors stay shut

(Image credit: Knot & Grain)

While here in the UK we have all been embracing the concept of house burping in order to give our homes a short, sharp burst of fresh air and reduce the risk of mould and damp, according to Niki Brantmark, the Scandinavians are firm believers that windows and doors should stay closed during the winter. 'Something I noticed very quickly after moving to Scandinavia is how conscious people are of keeping the heat inside the house.

'In the UK, it is quite common to have a window slightly open when you sleep, even in winter, or to stand chatting in an open doorway saying goodbye to guests. That is much less common here during the colder months,' continues Niki. 'Scandinavian homes are generally very well insulated and designed to retain heat, so you become surprisingly conscious of letting warm air escape unnecessarily.

'I remember being slightly horrified the first time my husband practically snapped the front door shut the moment our guests had stepped outside. There was no long goodbye lingering in the doorway,' adds Niki. 'He explained that when it is bitterly cold outside, even having the door open for a short time lets a surprising amount of warmth escape, and that warmth then needs to be replaced. So winter goodbyes tend to be rather efficient!'

4. Lighting is used to create a sense of warmth

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

A sense of warmth within the home doesn't just come from how it feels to physically spend time in, but also from the ambience it gives off – and this is something that the Scandinavians are very aware of during the chilly, darker months – addressing it largely through their lighting schemes.

'Warmth here is not only about the physical temperature of a room. It is also about how a space makes you feel. The Danish idea of hygge, Swedish mys or Norwegian kos are all incredibly important during winter,' explains Niki Brantmark. 'Lighting is a huge part of this. You will rarely find a Scandinavian sitting room illuminated solely by one stark overhead light. Instead, there will usually be several lamps dotted around the room at different heights, creating little pools of warm, golden light and bringing life to even the darkest corner.

'Candlelight is important too,' reveals Niki. 'When there is so little natural daylight, candles bring a wonderful flickering warmth into the home. You will see everything from tea lights and chunky pillar candles to tapered candles and oil lamps, often even in guest bathrooms. Lamps are also commonly placed in windows, which creates a lovely welcoming glow when you arrive home on a dark winter evening.'

5. Interiors are designed to keep things cosy

(Image credit: Loaf)

The approach the Scandinavians take towards their home decor helps with keeping things cosy too, with a strong focus on using plenty of layers of snug materials throughout.

'People often adapt their interiors accordingly. Out come the sheepskins, wool blankets, extra cushions and heavier textiles, creating somewhere you genuinely want to curl up for the evening,' says Niki Brantmark. 'And because shoes are generally left at the door in Scandinavian homes, warm feet are essential. Slippers and thick knitted wool socks are winter staples. I have even visited homes where there is a basket of cosy socks or slippers by the entrance for guests.

'Natural materials such as wool are particularly effective in winter because wool fibres trap tiny pockets of air, creating insulation between your body and the colder air around you,' continues Niki. 'It also helps regulate temperature and can absorb moisture without immediately feeling damp, which is why wool works so beautifully for blankets, slippers, socks and sheepskins. Layering textiles has a similar effect in the home. Rugs soften cold floors, and blankets and cushions make it easy to keep yourself warm without necessarily turning the heating up further.'

Shop cosy interior must-haves

Naturally hypoallergenic John Lewis Cable Check Shetland Lambswool Throw £95 at John Lewis Shetland lambswool is known for being both lightweight as well as highly insulating making this throw blanket the perfect winter accessory to keep cosy when temperatures fall. 100% natural Lambland Stitched Genuine Sheepskin Rug £41.99 at Amazon Available in two sizes and three colours, this sheepskin rug would look just as good draped over an armchair as it would thrown down on the floor to keep icy toes nice and toasty. Multiple sizes Dunelm Boston Wool Border Rug From £59 at Dunelm This 100% wool rug comes in a range of colours and sizes and has a pleasing soft, springy underfoot feel. Not only is wool a great insulator, but it also helps when it comes to soundproofing.

6. Ventilation is a key part of a comfortable Scandi home

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

While reducing heat loss by addressing draughts and insulation is important in colder climates, ventilation remains an important part of keeping a home comfortable.

'The aim is not to seal a home completely, but to prevent unwanted draughts while still allowing fresh air to circulate,' explains Niki Brantmark. 'This is particularly important in winter when we spend so much time indoors, and especially when burning candles. Many Scandinavian homes are designed with controlled ventilation in mind, so you can retain warmth while still maintaining good air quality.

'Good ventilation helps prevent a home from feeling stale or damp and allows fresh air to circulate without necessarily leaving a window open for hours at a time. In a well-designed home, insulation and ventilation should work together rather than against each other,' adds Niki. 'Improving ventilation can be as simple as making sure existing vents are clear, using extractor fans properly in kitchens and bathrooms, and briefly airing rooms rather than leaving windows open for long periods. The aim is to eliminate unwanted draughts, not fresh air altogether.'

Bosch Bathroom Fan 1100 £24.99 at Amazon Consistently praised for its whisper quiet operation, this extractor fan is capable of moving up to 98m³ of air per hour and is a great way to remove moisture, odours and stale air.

7. Winter is seen as something to embrace

(Image credit: Nkuku)

Finally, rather than bemoaning the cold and the dark, the Scandinavians are far more likely to lean into it and, in doing so, strive to make their homes feel like a great big hug – so what are their secrets to a cosy home?

'There is a mindset of embracing winter rather than constantly fighting against it. Winter becomes a time to slow down, rest and recuperate, whereas summer tends to be about being outdoors and making the most of the long days,' explains Nikki Brantmark. 'The emotional aspect is important. Warm, low-level lighting, candles, tactile materials and comfortable places to sit completely change how you perceive a dark winter evening. Instead of the darkness feeling bleak, it gives you the opportunity to create a cosy, relaxing atmosphere.

'In my experience, the Scandinavian home really comes into its own in winter. We spend so much more time indoors than we do during the summer, so there is a real focus on transforming the home into an incredibly cosy, comfortable and inviting space. That is really at the heart of the Scandinavian approach,' adds Niki. 'Rather than wishing winter away, you create an environment that makes you really enjoy being indoors.'

FAQs

What are the easiest ways to keep warm without central heating?

There are so many useful techniques to steal from the Scandinavians when it comes to keeping warm at home naturally.

'Investing in a good-quality wool blanket is probably one of the easiest places to start. Wool is naturally insulating, breathable and incredibly durable, so a beautiful blanket can last for years. Wool rugs are another great investment, particularly if you have wooden, tiled or stone floors, as they add both physical warmth and softness,' advises Niki Brantmark. 'I am also a huge fan of sheepskins. They are wonderfully warm and can be draped over an armchair, dining chair, bench or the end of a bed.

'On the practical side, draught excluders, sealing strips for windows and doors, thermal curtains and blinds are all simple things worth looking into, particularly in an older home,' adds Niki.

'There are also smaller habits,' picks up Daniel Schatz. 'Thick curtains, rugs and plenty of lamps and candles make rooms feel warmer and more comfortable during the dark winter months.'

While there is bound to come a time when you'll have to turn up the thermostat, it is still work looking at all the ways to delay turning on your central heating first – you'll be pleased you did when the energy bills come through.