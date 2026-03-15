Have the rules around log burners changed? I’m a heating expert, and this is what you should know about potential legislative updates

Whether you already have a log burner, or are considering getting one, being up to date on the rules appliances like this is a good idea.

After all, there have been rumours of a woodburning stove ban doing the rounds, which can understandable make people nervous, especially if they have gone to the expense of having one installed in their home.

And woodburning stoves are in the news again, with reports of rule changes. So what's the truth and how could it impact you? This is what you need to know.

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Have rules around log burners changed?

While log burners aren't going to be banned, and there is no significant rule change right now, future changes may be afoot as the Government focuses on improving air quality as part of its Environmental Improvement Plan 2025.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Darren Chung)

In its plan, the government states: 'Air quality in the UK has improved significantly in recent decades and overall, the air we breathe today is cleaner than at any time since before the industrial revolution. These improvements have delivered significant benefits for our health, environment and economy.

'However, despite these improvements, air pollution remains one of the biggest environmental threats to human health and continues to cause damage to the environment. Long-term exposure to air pollution can cause heart and lung disease, cancer and other health problems. Low-income communities disproportionately feel these health impacts, exacerbating health and social inequalities.'

In order to help combat this, the government has been consulting on how it can reduce harmful emissions from domestic burning.

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The consultation sets out proposals to reduce emissions from domestic burning through three main avenues:

Stricter emission limits for new stoves – introducing tougher smoke emission standards for new appliances

– introducing tougher smoke emission standards for new appliances Mandatory labelling for stoves and fuels – providing clear information on emissions, permitted fuels, and health impacts to help consumers make informed choices.

– providing clear information on emissions, permitted fuels, and health impacts to help consumers make informed choices. Increased enforcement penalties – raising penalties for suppliers who breach fuel standards to ensure compliance.

'The government is focused on improving air quality and will consult this year on ways to cut emissions, recognising that some households rely on log burners,' says Barry Cope , CEO of HETAS .

What do the proposed changes mean for homeowners?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The good news is that these proposed changes, expected to come into force in 2027, won't need you to do anything differently. Instead the onus will largely be on log burner manufacturers and retailers.

If you don't yet have a log burner, but are thinking of buying one, then these proposed changes will mean it'll become easier to understand the emissions, and potential health impact, plus the fuels you are allowed to burn in each burner you look at.

Proposals as part of the government consultation want to tighten smoke emissions limits for new stoves from 5g/hr to 1g/hr (plus 0.1g per 0.3 kW heat output) for new stoves entering the market.

Industry testing data suggests that 70% of stoves tested since 2018 already meet this new standard, especially when Ecodesign rules state that wood burning stoves should emit no more than 3 grams of smoke per hour. 'Since 2022, wood burning stoves must be Ecodesign compliant, so all new stoves now meet strict UK and EU standards for cleaner burning and lower emissions,' says Phil Wood, UK Managing Director of Swedish stove manufacturer, Contura.

For those who already have a log burner, and are worried that it won't meet new guidelines, then fear not. There are no plans to force people to rip out existing log burners in their homes.

However, with cleaner burning, and therefore healthier, appliances available, you may choose to upgrade to a safer model with lower emissions.

To avoid smoke emissions altogether, you could opt for this electric heater that looks just like a log burner.