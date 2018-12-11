Graham & Brown wallpaper of the year 2019 is announced!

Hot-off-the-press we can reveal 'the' wallpaper for next year

It’s that time of year, when we eagerly await the announcement of Graham & Brown’s Wallpaper of the Year. Using key trend prediction tools the wallpaper experts, choose a hero wallpaper design to star as Wallpaper of the year.

This morning we attended an exclusive presentation, to see the trends and influences behind this new chosen design.

Here’s reminder of last year’s design: Graham & Brown announces Pierre as wallpaper of the year 2018

Without further ado, may we introduce you to Tori…

Graham & Brown’s Wallpaper of the Year 2019

Fresh for the new season and year ahead, Graham & Brown has unveiled this oriental inspired design as its hero wallpaper. It’s bold move on from the soft metallics of 2018’s magnolia pattern and 2017’s geometric design.

‘We have identified our ‘Kabuki’ trend as a key design influence for 2019 and the Wallpaper and Colour of the Year 2019.’ explains Paula Taylor, Colour & Trend Specialist.

The elegant design is sure to give walls the wow factor. Exotic bird prints and metallic finishes are both identified as key trends for 2019 by the in-house design team.

Paula goes on to say, ‘With a rich ancient history, entwining spiritual meanings, Kabuki-inspired this glamourous paper and colour. Both transform traditional art into a modern style statement.’

Colour of the Year 2019

Because of the ever-popular feature wall Graham & Brown have identified a need for dressing remaining walls. In conjunction with wallpaper of the year, there’s a Colour of the Year 2019. This colour is one that’s taken from the same colour palette to allow homeowners to beautifully decorate and co-ordinate a room.

Speaking of this deliciously rich shade of teal Graham & Brown say, ‘Tiru celebrates tranquility, good luck and longevity’.

We’ve highlighted Eastern influence as a micro trend this year – Tori would suggest it’s going to be even bigger in 2019! Watch this space.