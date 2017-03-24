Optimise your space with these small bathroom ideas

32 images

If you have a small bathroom don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of small bathroom ideas for you. No matter how compact your room, we have a chic design to fit your needs.

A small bathroom can be stylish, practical and, with the right know-how, space-efficient. Make a small bathroom look infinitely bigger with neutral colours that run along the floor, up the walls and even continue onto the bath and loo. This will create a feeling of never ending space, rather than breaking up the bathroom into separate areas, which can make the room feel boxed in.

Alternatively, add depth to a narrow bathroom with a feature wall. One block colour or exposed bricks work well. Don’t be afraid to try dark colours. They will add an elegant and opulent touch to a small bathroom. Bathroom storage is also essential for keeping clutter at bay.

Consider adding a skylight, if possible, to open up your bathroom and create a light and airy space. White furnishings will help to bounce light around the room, meaning you can inject personality with a few interesting accessories. Lighting is key. Include task lighting next to mirrors and dimmable options in alcoves or behind a bath to create drama and mood. Make sure all light fittings have the correct IP rating for safe use in wet areas.

There’s no need to keep a small bathroom plain and minimalist. If you love vintage style, then go for it. Clever storage will stop everything from feeling cluttered and maintain a feeling of space and sophistication.

On the other end of the decorating spectrum are hotel-style bathrooms. Choose a chic black and white bathroom peppered with soft grey for a fresh and modern take on monochrome. Alternatively, a wet room could really open up a small bathroom and create a feeling of luxury and spa-like Zen in your home.