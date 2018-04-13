Step inside this quaint 1930s home in the Yorkshire countryside

The previous owners had lived in the house for 30 years. It had been extended but the layout didn’t work for them

Born and brought up in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside, the owner and her husband were keen to move from their new-build on a housing estate to the village where she grew up and where her parents still live. ‘It’s such a lovely place to be and to bring up a family,’ says the owner.

Living room

It was the owners mum who spotted the house where they now live. ‘The property itself was not very appealing but the location drew us to it,’ she says. It had no kerb appeal and it needed decorating, but we fell in love with the location on the outskirts of the village, overlooking fields for miles. We could be a part of the village community yet be in the countryside, too.’

Kitchen

The previous owners had lived in the house for 30 years. It had been extended but the layout didn’t work for them. Another problem they faced was the very small kitchen. ‘We wanted to open up the interior and have a large family kitchen. We were also keen to add a conservatory,’ says the owner.

Dining room

The family moved into her parents’ home while the house was gutted. ‘The day we got the keys, we came round with a sledgehammer and started knocking down walls!’ she says. ‘There wasn’t a wall, floor or ceiling that we didn’t touch.’

Hall

The kitchen was the priority because it was so small. Next door to it was a dark, panelled dining room that had no natural light, so they decided to knock through to create one spacious room. She was keen to create a country feel and so she incorporated classic Shaker-style units, an island and a purple range cooker to add colour.

Children’s room

While the kitchen was being worked on, the couple also decided to build a conservatory to give them more space, with an architect drawing up plans to her specifications. ‘We wanted to have an open-plan kitchen-diner with a family room, as we had a separate living room at the front of the house that the grown-ups could enjoy in the evening.’

Bedroom

The whole house was a building site for months. ‘We spent weeks with plywood across the back of the house because the conservatory wasn’t built until spring 2015.’

‘We had moved in before Christmas 2014 and so it was freezing for four months until the conservatory was finished.’ The house was rewired, replumbed, replastered and new heating was installed. Upstairs, there were originally five bedrooms, but one was very small so it was knocked through to create a larger main bedroom.

Bathroom

When it came to decorating, neutral shades were used to create a cohesive look throughout. ‘I can add colour with accessories if I want a change. I like the way I can alter schemes according to the seasons and move things around.’

The living room is her favourite room. ‘It’s south-facing and gets the loveliest light. I’ve filled it with Abraham Moon plaids and Bronte by Moon throws as I’m a big fan and they’re located nearby.’

Conservatory/garden

The whole family agree they have found the perfect place to bring up the children. ‘It’s very homely and the views that we have are simply beautiful. We can climb over the stile and head out to walk in the countryside for miles.’

This house originally featured in Country Homes & Interiors, April 2018