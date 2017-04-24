Step inside this playful London rental flat that’s filled with character

12 images

Relocating from Edinburgh to London is no simple feat, but finding a flat that met the same standards as their Scottish apartment was an interesting challenge for this couple. ‘When we lived in Edinburgh, we were lucky enough to have a top-floor flat, which was always flooded with light,’ they say. ‘We moved to London two years ago, and wanted to find a home with similar amounts of natural light.’

The couple initially moved to Brockley and, after a year in the Capital city, liked the area enough to want to stay there. ‘We wanted to find a home that we could stamp some personality on, despite renting.’ The two-bedroom flat that they found in a converted Victorian house ticked all the boxes; ‘When we viewed our flat and saw the skylight in the landing, we knew that we had found exactly what we were looking for.’

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, April 2017