White kitchens will always be best sellers, won’t ever date, and the choice of white cabinetry provides a crisp, smart look for your new modern kitchen.

Choosing a white kitchen could be the best decision you’ll ever make, kitchen-wise. White cabinetry is always a best-seller, and although white is sometimes considered to be a safe option where wall colour (or lack of it) is concerned, white cabinetry is a stylish and fashion-forward option.

For those who are maybe a little dubious about bright colours and exotic timbers, white kitchens can be accessorised with a host of colours, finishes and textures – check out our pick of the best kitchen tile decals. The usual design rules apply though, particularly where white is concerned. It’s generally acknowledged that a totally white colour scheme can look clinical, reminding us of an operating theatre rather than a warm, welcoming room that is the ‘heart of the home’.

Incorporate contrasting finishes, such as natural stone or hardwood flooring, which also have textural qualities to make glossy or matt white cabinetry all the more striking when sitting alongside. Many designers suggest timber, or timber-effect carcases, with just doors and door fronts in white, which is a very good compromise if you’re wary of a totally white scheme. Add colour with paint – choose from muted, subtle shades of grey, mauve and green for a white kitchen in a period home, or go for zingy orange, mustard and lime for a very contemporary look.

