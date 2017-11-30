It’s snowing! Stay cosy with Aldi’s Christmas knitted throws

Baby it's cold outside. We say wrap up indoors and beat the cold, and If you have to go out only go to Aldi to buy a cosy knitted throw and cushion

Oh the weather outside is frightful but the fire is so delightful. And since we’ve no place to go – and if you’ve got a cosy Aldi Specialbuys knitted throw and cushion combo – Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

As temperatures drop and we head into the official month of Christmas, what could be better to add comfort and joy to your home than a snuggly Christmas cushion and throw?

The latest Nordic-style homewares are decorated in traditional red, white and grey patterns. You can get your mitts on the stylish throws and cushions this weekend, Sunday 3rd December, in stores and they’re available to pre-order online today.

The Kirton House Christmas designs are just the thing to throw some festive cheer to sofas and armchairs in time for Christmas guests. The super soft feel throws and cushions come in three different patterns – red and white hearts; grey and white snowflakes; Red and white hearts, snowflakes and everyone’s favourite Christmas animal the reindeer.

Pre-order now: Christmas Nordic Throws, £19.99 each

To compliment the knitted throws the matching cushions have complimentary patterns on a larger scale. Christmas cushions are big news this year, providing a quick and easy way to add seasonal decoration to any room.

Pre-order now: Knitted Cushions, £6.99 each

This fabulous range will help you stay warm and cosy in style as the snow falls. Keep an eye out later this week, because we’ve heard rumours of more not-to-be-missed Specialbuys launching very soon.

To be continued…