Best Christmas cushions for adding a little festive cheer

Christmas cushions are an easy, inexpensive way to instantly inject some festive cheer to your home.

The trend for decorating your home beyond simply dressing the tree is one that grows bigger with every year – with Christmas themed cushions playing a major role. Cushions are the simplest way to add decoration to your living room just for Christmas – cushions are easy to swap in swap out once the holidays are over, adding festive cheer at very little cost.

Be inspired by our pick of the best Christmas cushions to give your home an instant makeover for seasonal festivities.

The best Christmas cushions for 2018

1. Best Christmas cushion with Llamas

Every year there is a key character who appears on the novelty cushions – the unusual choice of the Llama is returning ?! This loveable South American native has been spotted on Christmas cards, baubles and of course cushions. You heard it here first, this year Christmas you need a Llama accessory.

Dimensions: 4ocm square

Buy now: Home Collection Festive Llama Pom Pom Cushion, £20, Debenhams



Wilko has an array of fabulous Christmas cushions, but the festive sausage dogs is our particular favourite.

Add a touch of glamour to your home during the festive season with a little bit of sparkle! We’ve found just the thing in this velvet cushion from Debenhams that features a stand-out sequin appliqué reindeer.

Dimensions: 43 x 43cm

Best appliqué cushion

This wool felt cushion is beautifully made, with a real handmade quality to it. The appliqué stitching gives this design a folklore feel that compliments both the traditional red and green decorating trend and also the red and white Scandi scheme.

Dimensions: 50 x 50cm

Buy now: Reindeer Applique Cushion, £35, Marks & Spencer

Best pudding cushion

Who doesn’t love a Christmas pudding? Especially one that will only plump your cushion collection rather than your belly. This pudding cushion is sweet enough to make even the biggest Scrooge raise a smile. The simple felt layers are topped with charming 3D berries and holly leaves.

Dimensions: 38cm diameter

Buy now: Christmas Pudding Cushion, £14.99, Very

Best festive cushion cover

If you’re looking for a quick and cost-effective option go for a cushion cover, to give an existing cushion a temporary festive makeover. This simple but fun play on words is a great statement cushion cover – it’s mixing the sentiment to keep calm and carry on (a good reminder during Christmas madness) with the carol Silent Night.

Dimensions: 40 x 40 cm

Buy now: Christmas-print Cushion Cover, £3.99, H&M

Best kids cushion

Pom poms and Llamas…they are literally everywhere this season? This adorable cushion from the Little Home collection will have all the kids excited about Christmas. Not only is it bright and jolly, it’s tactile nature makes it even more perfect for little ones – with tassels and pom poms making it even more cuddly.

Dimensions: 43 x 43 cm

Buy now: Little Home at John Lewis Lima Llama Embroidered Cushion, £15, John Lewis

Best novelty cushion

Best Scandi style cushion

Inject some cool Scandi vibes into your home this Christmas with the help of this chic wool cushion. The elegant woven design features one statement snowflake on the front and a selection of small snowflakes decorating the reverse.

Dimensions: 45 x 45cm

Buy now: Snowflake Woollen Cushion, £45, Cox & Cox

Best quirky cushion

It’s not only pets that aren’t just for Christmas folks! We’ll certainly drink to that, we love this mantra. This fun cushion would certainly be a talking point at Christmas parties, not to mention an Instagram dream! Anything Prosecco related is a great gift idea too, because we all know at least one bubbles fan.

Dimensions: 43 x 43 cm

Buy now: Prosecco Christmas Cushion, £8, Matalan

Best bauble cushion

Add a splash of on-trend teal to festive proceedings with a little help from this colourful cushion. The three bauble are printed in a mix of gold and teal, with stitched hanging strings to add further decorative detail – along with gold polka dots on the back to ensure it’s attractive from all angles.

Dimensions: 43 x 43cm

Buy now: Christmas Sparkle Spot Cushion, £12, Tesco Direct

Best sophisticated Christmas cushion

This cushion has a beautifully handmade feel thanks to the hand embroidery and thick blanket stitch detail on the edge. It’s charming Noel message would add an understated festive touch to any home, without being remotely novelty. The mix of the grey wool background with the snow white embroidery make for a perfect sophisticated colour palette.

Dimensions: 36 x 28 cm

Buy now: Noel Snowflake Cushion, £68, Amara

Dress your sofas and armchairs in style this Christmas with any of one of these fabulous designs. Be quick, in our experience they don’t last long once the countdown gets underway.