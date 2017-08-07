Think £500 is a bargain for a house? Not when it’s made for dolls…

When a charming four-bed Georgian mansion appeared on Rightmove for ‘any offer’, buyers thought they’d found the bargain of the century.

But their hopes were dashed after discovering that the fanciful property is, in fact, a dolls’ house.

Said to be located in a ‘picturesque village, boasting its own orchard’, the pint-sized property has been donated to raise money for Shipston Home Nursing – a Warwickshire hospice charity.

Use Rightmove? Then perhaps you’ll recognise some of their most viewed properties.

The period dolls’ house is said to be worth £500. It was listed on Rightmove as a joke by Peter Clarke estate agents, who are supporting the charity.

The toy is described as: ‘A classic Georgian house… …situated in a popular village in South Warwickshire with many original traditional features.

MPU 01 Desktop

‘The accommodation comprises a reception hallway, drawing room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom.’

Love Georgian homes? Step inside this newly renovated Georgian home in Winchester.

The listing goes on to describe its ‘three further bedrooms, family bathroom, two-second floor rooms and bathroom’ with ‘potential for further accommodation.’

Its fictional exterior includes a ‘garage, coach house, gardens, orchard and paddock.’ The total ‘land’ is said to cover two acres.

But surely the biggest clue is what’s described as a unique feature of the property. ‘The roof and front elevations swing open to reveal beautiful accommodation set on three floors,’ the listing states.

MPU 02

And if that doesn’t give the game away, buyers are warned that ‘the property is not sold to include land or outside space. But we suggest a child’s playroom or bedroom would be the perfect setting for the grand home.’

Are you on the look out for a new home? These are the most affordable cities in the UK.

Beautifully hand-made by a fundraiser for the charity, the house was not listed with a price. But it’s hoped that by the time bids close on 7 September, a hefty sum of money will have been raised.