These beautiful blooms come with a sneeze-free guarantee

It’s the time of year when hay fever sufferers are exposed to copious amount of lavish floral displays in gardens and at weddings that they simply can’t enjoy due to their allergies. (Trust me, I know this feeling all too well).

It’s an affliction that affects 29% of Brits with irritating symptoms such as itchy eyes, a runny nose, wheeziness, sneezing and fatigue.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Discover a host of flowers that hay fever sufferers can enjoy with these hand-picked suggestions from Voucherbox to guarantee a fix of floral aromas for all this summer.

Peonies

It’s peony season (which runs April through to June) and these delicate flowers are pollinated by insects which means that their pollen is thick and sticky rather than light. This ensures that pollen from these flowers doesn’t travel through the air as it is not light enough to do so, which makes them perfect for hay fever sufferers to enjoy.

Roses

These favourites from Alice in Wonderland are low in pollen. Some hay fever sufferers may find that they are still affected by the pollen that is released by some varieties. This can be counteracted by sticking to tight-budded roses that release a lot less pollen than their counterparts. And, they’re not just for romance or Valentine’s Day!

Pollen-free asiatic lillies

These iconic flowers differ from all of other lillies as they are in fact pollen free. Asiatic lillies provide a great alternative to other lillies that may have a fragrance which can be too overpowering. Just be aware to keep lillies away from pets – they can be poisonous if digested!

Gladiolus

These flowers are also known as the ‘Sword Lily’ and hay fever sufferers will be happy to hear that they rate very low on the allergen scale. Just like the peonies, these flowers are insect pollinated so present a low risk of affecting hay fever sufferers.

Pansies

This is another insect pollinated flower that is hay fever-sufferer friendly. These bright little flowers can spruce up any garden or home.