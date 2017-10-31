Promotional link with Dunelm

As we look forward to Christmas, decorate your home with timeless pieces that will last you for years to come

Traditional families will love Dunelm’s Enchanted Lodge range, which celebrates all that we love about the festive season

Inspired by age-old Christmas traditions, the Enchanted Lodge collection is everything you’d want from a festive homeware range. Think soft, thick textures in rich and warming shades of berry red, rust and chestnut browns.

Stylist, blogger and instagrammer Eimear Varian-Barry, tells us why she’s fallen for Dunelm’s new Enchanted Lodge range: ‘Christmas to me is all about tradition,’ she declares, ‘this is the Christmas I love. It’s the Christmas you see in the movies, the Christmas you remember having as a kid…and it’s definitely the one I want to recreate for my children.’

The range features everything from leather sofas, sheepskin rugs and tartan throws, to charming nature-inspired decorations for your tree. You can spread the Christmas cheer beyond your living room and into the rest of your home with accessories such as garlands, wreaths and fairylights. ‘I can totally see myself decorating both my hallway and kitchen with the garland from the collection – it’s just so versatile,’ says Eimear.

Whatever, your style at Chirstmas, Dunelm has got you covered. From glitzy partyware to cosy bedding, there’s something for every occasion. Visit to see all of Dunelm’s ranges for Winter 2017.

This glittering bauble looks like it’s been plucked straight from a fairytale and it will certainly add some sparkle to your tree. With a nature-inspired design, featuring delicate leaves and a barely-there string, this bauble will look enchanting on any Christmas tree.

Buy Now: Enchanted Glass Bauble, £2

Make your home look and smell festive with this large 3 wick candle. ‘I go crazy for anything with pine cones on at Christmas!,’ says Eilmear.

Buy Now: Large 3 Wick Frankincense and Myrrh Inclusion Candle, £20

Bring true individuality to your tree with this beautiful feathered bauble. The natural colours and the barely-there string is in keeping with the understated country-side theme of rest of the collection.

Buy Now: Artificial Pheasant Feather Bauble, £3

Give your home a luxurious look with this soft faux fur cushion. Ideal for scattering on your sofa or adding to your bed display, you can revel in the comfort of these cushions, which have been made to look and feel as authentic as possible.

Buy Now: Mongolian Faux Fur Cushion, £8

Sink into this distressed leather chair with a mug of mulled wine after a long day. Crafted with luxurious 100% leather, complementary wooden arms and tapered legs, it’s the perfect addition to achieving a timeless look.

Buy Now: Balham Leather Chair, £349

Crafted from lightweight charcoal grey acrylic, this chunky throw will keep you warm all year round. Featuring a close-knit design with neatly bordered edges, it can be used as a bedspread or for snuggling up on the sofa on cold nights.

Buy Now: Charcoal Chunky Breckon Throw, £25

Modern and minimalist, but nevertheless showstopping, make a statement in your home with this eye-catching, candelabra. Boasting five Art Deco candle holders, it is crafted from a durable zinc alloy and iron mix with an antique gold finish. Perfect for achieving mood lighting on dark evenings.

Buy Now: 5A Fifth Avenue Antique Gold Candelabra, £22

This sturdy heater in a classic white design gives you all the comfort you need from a real fire, without the mess or the hassle. Perfect for curling up next to on a winters afternoon with a steaming mug of tea.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy Now: Medium Stove Effect, £90

Wrap cold hands around a warming drink in this cute ceramic mug this Christmas. Featuring a white embossed fox design and finished in a shiny white glaze, it’s a versatile mug that you can use all year round.

Buy Now: White Fox Embossed Mug, £4

This classic tartan cushion will add a touch of style and comfort to your living room in the colder months. Perfect for mixing and matching with other cushions to create instant comfort.

Buy Now: Harvey Red Check Cushion, £14

‘At this time of year, I want to surround myself with warmth, craving accessories in rich colours like browns and reds,’ says Eimear. ‘I definitely have my eye on a lot of these pieces for my own home,’ she confesses. We’re sure that you will too – all available now in store and online.