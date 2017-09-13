Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

Each week we pick our favourite new home buys to share with you

What makes our best buys hotlist we hear you ask? Anything from a new statement furniture piece to a simply stunning ‘I MUST have it’ cushion, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up #idealhomeloves

With an Indian Summer looking increasingly unlikely, we’ve decided to start getting our homes ‘winter ready’ this week. And there’s a look in particular that’s caught our eye, which we’re calling New Heritage.

Our top shopping picks all embrace this luxurious trend. A blend of intricate florals, smart upholstery and deep dark colours, these buys will give rooms a cosy but stately look… even if your home is more new build than old money.

Missed last week’s supermarket special? Ideal Home loves – this week’s best buys

1. The ‘good’ chair

When friends pop round for a cuppa, this is the seat they’ll all be clamouring for. The pretty wing-back design is traditional without being twee, with a button back and smart blue upholstery. Use it for reading, or make it Gran’s special seat for whenever she comes to visit.

Buy now: Classic large wing chair, £169, George Home

2. Statement wallpaper

Farrow & Ball describes this new design as ‘less rigid and defined than a classic floral pattern’. In other words, if you’re looking for a modern take on a traditional print, it’s a winner. Try teaming it with a very contemporary sideboard or sofa for an effortlessly eclectic scheme that’s anything but stuffy.

Buy now: Hegemone BP 5705 wallpaper, £97 for a 10-metre roll, Farrow & Ball

3. Bold new bedlinen

As cold and flu season kicks in, you’d be wise to make your bed seem as inviting as possible… just in case you’re forced to spend a few days under cover. If you haven’t already made the switch from crisp, summer whites to something more sultry, here’s the ideal upgrade – a flamboyant floral design that packs a dark and dramatic punch.

Buy now: Anya double duvet set, £120, Christy

4. Our Very own lighting

The new Ideal Home collection at Very is full of fabulous lighting, including this stunning statement piece. The smoky grey glass and gold base combine to glamorous effect. Pop one in a sitting room to add the moodiest of mood lighting, or treat yourself to a pair and use them as highly sophisticated bedside lamps.

Buy now: Charleston Mid-century table lamp, £49.99, Ideal Home range, Very

5. Top tableware

If you haven’t already grabbed a copy of the new Ikea catalogue, you really should. We’ve been drooling over plenty of pieces, not least these pretty trays, a brass cutlery set and tinted glassware. It’s all so lavish, yet costs surprisingly little – you could say it’s fine-dining tableware at takeaway prices.

Buy now: Pristella tray, £5.25, Ikea

Buy now: Tillagd cutlery set, £40, Ikea

Buy now: Intagande glass in light green, £1.25, Ikea

Read more: 12 things we want from the new Ikea catalogue

We guarantee these new pieces will make your place look perfectly polished. Check back next week, when our Shopping Editor Tamara returns with her favourite buys.