Snap up some new cushions from the Ideal Home collection

Looking to give your living room a cosy new look for winter? You could reach for the paintbrush or rearrange the furniture, but if that sounds like a lot of effort, fear not. We have the solution in the form of some cuddly companions from our new Ideal Home collection at Very.

Our range of cushions encompasses everything from retro geometric prints to rustic knits. They’re a great way to bring an instant hit of your favourite new trend into your living room, without breaking the bank.

Snuggle up! Create a classic country feel with the Ideal Home collection at Very

This beauty is currently the number one best-selling piece in our Very collection, possibly because it ticks so many style boxes. It’s a great way to add both colour and pattern to a muted scheme, and works really well with grey, Millennial pink and duck-egg blue palettes.

If your sofa is going to be seen with one cushion this season, make it this one!

Buy now: Ideal Home Scandi Geo Cushion, £14.99, Very

Cable knits aren’t just for jumpers you know. They suit cushions a treat, and encourage immediate snuggling. Our design comes in three very on-trend colours – hearty and autumnal orange, this deep petrol blue and a putty grey.

All three look great together, and there’s also a knitted pouffe to match.

Buy now: Ideal Home Knitted Cable Cushion, £14.99, Very

A classic plaid cushion will smarten up a traditional or country living room a treat. This style comes in four colour ways, Graphite, Harvest, Mustard and Ocean. We recommend mixing and matching these shades, and perhaps adding in a a few of the knitted cushions for extra texture.

Buy now: Ideal Home Mull Cushion, £14.99, Very

Boom! Bring instant wow to a jaded sofa with this sunny geometric design. If you love a retro look but aren’t sure about how to bring it into your home, start with this. And if the yellow is too bold, a duck-egg blue version is coming soon!

Buy now: Ideal Home Oslo Cushion, £14.99, Very

Looking for lighting? Put your home in the spotlight with Ideal Home at Very

Last but not least, we have a glam option that would look equally fabulous on a sofa, chaise longue or in the bedroom. We love the Art Nouveau motif and subtle metallic sheen – it’s chic and eye-catching but not overly ostentatious.

Buy now: Ideal Home Florence Matt Satin Cushion, £15, Very

Which ones will take pride of place on your sofa?