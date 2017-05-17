Two lucky people are spending a night in a tropical penthouse at the top of the London Eye!

A pod in the London Eye has been transformed into a luxury apartment for one night only…

Tonight two lucky competition winners will make history by being the first ever people to spend a night in the London Eye.

Wayfair and TripAdvisor Rentals have joined together to transform a pod in the iconic London landmark into a luxury penthouse suite for one night only. As well as enjoying a memorable night high in the sky, the guests, who are flying all the way from Spain, will also be treated to a champagne reception and a special dinner for two in the capsule.

The pod will sit at the top of the London Eye’s rotation overnight, offering the guests 360-degree views across the famous sites of Big Ben, St Paul’s, and Buckingham Palace, to name just a few.

Showcasing one of this year’s key trends – tropical greenery – Wayfair decided to transform the glass capsule into an exotic paradise. They’ve adorned the pod with an abundance of lush green foliage and tropical accessories to bring a touch of nature to the city sky. Think palms, parrots, and pineapples!

The design is inspired by a five-star rainforest getaway, with a solid wood bed, plush white linens, and boutique-chic décor for the guests to enjoy. This takes sleeping under the stars to a whole new level of luxury.

‘Our design team at Wayfair forecasted that tropical greenery would be a big trend for home décor in 2017, so it made perfect sense to bring this lush look to life, transforming one of the Coca-Cola London Eye capsules into an exotic getaway. For the lucky winners, it will truly be a slice of serene paradise high above the bustling metropolis of London,’ said Nadia McCowan-Hill, Style Expert at Wayfair UK.

The ‘Eye Spy a Home in the Sky’ competition launched in March for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a night in the London Eye. To say we’re jealous of the winners is an understatement!