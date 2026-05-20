Lidl's £60 Dyson bladeless fan lookalike is back in stores this week – and even cheaper than last year

Lidl’s bladeless fan is returning to stores this week, and it couldn’t have returned at a better time. With the UK anticipating a heatwave for the bank holiday (fingers crossed), having a fan on standby is one of the best ways to keep cool. And even better, the Lidl Tronic Bladeless Fan is even cheaper than last year.

As the weather heats up and the summer months roll closer, it is always helpful to have one of the best fans to keep you cool and comfortable, especially if you don’t already have one of the best portable air conditioners .

Landing in stores tomorrow (21 May), Lidl’s bladeless fan is an affordable alternative to Dyson’s bladeless fan range , costing just £59.99 for the standard and £39.99 for a smaller model. Here’s how they shape up.

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Every year, both Lidl and Aldi launch affordable bladeless fans that share many of the desired features of higher-end brands. If you’re looking to keep cool on a budget, these affordable fans can be helpful when temperatures soar.

Plus, in case you're wondering how much it costs to run a fan , the good news is that the best models are incredibly energy efficient. As per the July 2025 price cap , this is set at 0.257p/kWh, meaning that Lidl’s fan, which uses 35W, runs at just over 0.8p an hour. However, with the energy price cap predicted to increase this July by Cornwall Insight , it is likely that appliances will cost more to run this summer.

Lidl’s Tronic Bladeless fan is available in matte black or white. It has an LED display to show speed settings, the timer and operating modes. You can expect even air distribution, 20 speed settings to choose from, oscillating settings and four operating modes: normal, natural, sleep and power.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Also included is a remote control and battery, and the fan comes with a 3-year warranty. If you’re looking for a new desk fan, the mini bladeless shares many of the same features as the large, but has just 10 speeds and four buttons to turn it on/ off, adjust speed, timer or oscillation.

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‘Dyson fans are brilliant, but they do come with a hefty price tag, which means they aren't affordable for everyone. Lidl's alternatives are much more budget-friendly and will get you a similar look for a fraction of the price. However, while these more affordable options may look similar, the lower cost will likely mean they have fewer features, less power and may not be as quiet in their operation,’ commented Sarah Handley , Ideal Home’s Renovation and Home Energy Editor.

With an apparent heat wave imminent, I have a feeling these fans will be very popular. So, if your local store sells out fast, these are the best fans recommended by us that you can shop for online.

Summer is very nearly here, and the smart thing to do is ensure your cooling solutions are up to scratch now.