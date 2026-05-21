Natalie Cassidy’s calming eucalyptus doorscape makes her front door look so expensive – how you can get the look, too

Former EastEnders star, actress and podcaster Natalie Cassidy has created a stunning doorscape of eucalyptus, and I’m obsessed. Its high-impact display has convinced me that we should decorate our front doors and entryways year-round.

If you’ve been looking for new front door ideas , I’ll bet you haven’t considered a doorscape. While the home decor trend is becoming increasingly popular, it’s still vastly associated with holidays such as Christmas and Halloween - until now.

Natalie Cassidy’s calming eucalyptus display, which uses faux eucalyptus stems to create soft, bushy, framing foliage, is all the doorscape inspo you need, if you want a display you can show off all year round.

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There are plenty of good reasons to make your front door look expensive . Not only does it boost your home’s curb appeal, but it is also always nice to return to a beautiful, welcoming home. Natalie Cassidy’s doorway shows a creative way to achieve this sentiment.

‘We chose different shades of calming eucalyptus for this design, Nat wanted something evergreen and long-lasting that would last through the different seasons and something that we could add to later on in the year if she fancied a change,’ Hayley Lyons, founder of the Door Display Company , who designed Natalie’s doorscape, explained to me.

‘We chose muted pale shades of green and silvery green eucalyptus that would give some colour and textured decoration to Natalie's doorway, achieving a soft and natural look.’

On the Instagram post revealing the new doorscape, Natalie Cassidy said: ‘So beautiful and simple. Brings me peace. ❤️’. Eucalyptus is renowned for its calming properties, and while the eucalyptus used for this doorscape uses artificial foliage, it still achieves a calming, welcoming look.

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‘We chose to use premium grade silk artificial eucalyptus for this design to give longevity as the goal was to have something beautiful but long lasting that could last through the different seasons,’ said Hayley.

‘By choosing this design, it looks amazing on its own but is also very versatile, and as the seasons change, we have the option to add in some airy florals throughout the summer or berries and foliage for autumn and winter if Nat wanted something different.’

Are doorscapes trending?

Natalie Cassidy’s eucalyptus doorway also points to a wider trend, but reveals a way to make it work all year round. I’m sure you’ve all seen viral doorscapes on Instagram - especially Stacey Solomon’s pumpkin doorscape and Christmas display .

But by using simple foliage, Natalie’s door is a subtle take on the trend, and one that can be enjoyed through everyday life using some great affordable stems that create a very realistic effect when styled well.

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‘Our entryways are the first impression of our homes and can be styled seasonally throughout the year, not just at Christmas,' explains Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

'Thoughtful exterior styling adds personality, warmth, and character to a property, creating a more inviting atmosphere. From fresh spring foliage to autumnal textures, dressing a front door can become an extension of your interior style.'

‘A carefully styled doorway adds softness, texture, and visual interest, making the home feel more luxurious and curated. However, restraint is important. Oversized or overly dense displays can overwhelm the space rather than enhance it.

‘These installations can be difficult to perfect and require careful consideration. The symmetry of the doorway, the scale of the foliage, and the overall visual weight all play an important role in creating a balanced look.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Luscombe Whyte)

You don’t want to swamp your front door with foliage. This can instantly make the front of your house look crowded and, for lack of a nicer word, tacky. Natalie emphasises that less is always more if you want to achieve a tasteful look.

‘To recreate this style in a more refined way, I would begin with a softer, asymmetrical framework using lighter foliage such as eucalyptus, olive branches, or wispy seasonal stems. Fresh stems bring beautiful natural scent and movement, although they do have a shorter lifespan,’ she says.

‘For a more practical long-term option, high-quality faux eucalyptus can work beautifully too. IKEA has some great affordable stems that create a very realistic effect when styled well.’

Get the look

I love seeing pretty doorscapes through autumn and Christmas, but Natalie Cassidy’s eucalyptus display is proof that we can enjoy this front door style all year round. All I need now is a bunch of eucalyptus…