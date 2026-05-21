Lego lunches are the new food prep trend taking over the most organised corners of the internet and the buyers over at Aldi must have heard all about it given their launch of a £3.99 Portion Perfect Meal Kit, in stores from this Sunday (the 24th of May).

If you're about to start climbing into the loft to retrieve your old Lego then hold fire, as while this trend takes inspiration from the iconic mini bricks, it's actually a sturdy perfectly-portioned food container you'll need to take part, as well as one of the best microwaves.

By using modular food prep buys, like Aldi's brand new ones, Lego lunches allow you to combine different frozen leftovers into one meal – giving increased variation and the opportunity to mix and match foods. Here's a closer look at how Lego lunches and modular food containers work.

Latest Videos From

CROFTON Portion Perfect Meal Kit £3.99 at aldi.co.uk Starting from £3.99 each, these food prep containers are a total bargain if you want to food prep efficiently. You can choose from the 3 or 4 compartment version.

The beauty of a Lego lunch is variation. With special compartmented freeze pods you can portion up individual batches of different foods – a portion of chilli, say – and then only defrost and heat up a single portion for your lunchbox.

Picking up a few of these modular containers is an even better bet, as it means you can combine a single portion of your main protein with a side of frozen vegetables and then combine them together as you cook them in a microwave.

@simplysarahhart Here is another edition of Lego lunches from my freezer which is what I affectionately call my freezer meal component prep. Today I have some beef birria, yellow rice and black beans. Along with some guacamole that I froze. ♬ original sound - Sarah Hart | Freezer Meal Prep

If you can't make it to your closest Aldi to pick up the £3.99 versions then there are plenty of alternatives that already have a legion of fans that you can turn to.

The brand that you'll find is most ubiqitous when it comes to Lego lunches is Souper Cube, who offer a huge and quite amazing range of freeze containers and accessories.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can buy the brand's silicone moulds in a huge variation of sizes on Amazon, with shapes fit for everything from stews to cookies. There are even stoneware cubes (from £39.99 on Amazon) you can pick up for heating and serving your leftovers in.

(Image credit: Souper Cubes)

Souper Cubes are very popular in the US, but it didn't take long for our favourite UK stores to come up with their own versions of these very clever food prep buys. Lakeland's Freeze Pods start from just £7.99 and also come in the two-zone and three-zone configuration. They're BPA-free and made of that same handy silicone material to make popping out the portions of food super easy.

If you really want to max out on food prep organisation, then a heated lunchbox means you can warm up those cubed leftovers without the need for a microwave – perfect for anyone who works on the go. Here's a closer look at the full selection of alternative modular buys you can pick up to optimise your lunchtimes.

Lakeland 3-Portion Freeze Pod £7.99 at Lakeland These excellent Lakeland freezer containers are such good value for under £10 and are available in a two-zone design too. NobleNookich Electric Lunch Box 1.5L £17.39 at Amazon UK Upgrade your Lego lunch and eat it absolutely anywhere with this well-reviewed electric lunch box from Amazon. It has an impressive 4.6 star rating. Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Tray With Lid 2-Pack £41.84 at Amazon UK Souper Cubes have the widest range of modular food prep containers on the market and are well-loved by fans of the brand. This 4-slot configuration is great for batch cookers.

I'm desperate to try out the Lego lunch trend for myself, so I'll be heading straight to Lakeland to check out their versions. Can you see the appeal in a modular freezing system?