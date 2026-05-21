Aldi's £3.99 modular freeze pods are the secret to cutting down meal prep time in your kitchen – they're perfect if you want to make your own Lego lunches at home
This inexpensive buy is about to change my freezer for good
Lego lunches are the new food prep trend taking over the most organised corners of the internet and the buyers over at Aldi must have heard all about it given their launch of a £3.99 Portion Perfect Meal Kit, in stores from this Sunday (the 24th of May).
If you're about to start climbing into the loft to retrieve your old Lego then hold fire, as while this trend takes inspiration from the iconic mini bricks, it's actually a sturdy perfectly-portioned food container you'll need to take part, as well as one of the best microwaves.
By using modular food prep buys, like Aldi's brand new ones, Lego lunches allow you to combine different frozen leftovers into one meal – giving increased variation and the opportunity to mix and match foods. Here's a closer look at how Lego lunches and modular food containers work.
The beauty of a Lego lunch is variation. With special compartmented freeze pods you can portion up individual batches of different foods – a portion of chilli, say – and then only defrost and heat up a single portion for your lunchbox.
Picking up a few of these modular containers is an even better bet, as it means you can combine a single portion of your main protein with a side of frozen vegetables and then combine them together as you cook them in a microwave.
@simplysarahhart
Here is another edition of Lego lunches from my freezer which is what I affectionately call my freezer meal component prep. Today I have some beef birria, yellow rice and black beans. Along with some guacamole that I froze.♬ original sound - Sarah Hart | Freezer Meal Prep
If you can't make it to your closest Aldi to pick up the £3.99 versions then there are plenty of alternatives that already have a legion of fans that you can turn to.
The brand that you'll find is most ubiqitous when it comes to Lego lunches is Souper Cube, who offer a huge and quite amazing range of freeze containers and accessories.
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You can buy the brand's silicone moulds in a huge variation of sizes on Amazon, with shapes fit for everything from stews to cookies. There are even stoneware cubes (from £39.99 on Amazon) you can pick up for heating and serving your leftovers in.
Souper Cubes are very popular in the US, but it didn't take long for our favourite UK stores to come up with their own versions of these very clever food prep buys. Lakeland's Freeze Pods start from just £7.99 and also come in the two-zone and three-zone configuration. They're BPA-free and made of that same handy silicone material to make popping out the portions of food super easy.
If you really want to max out on food prep organisation, then a heated lunchbox means you can warm up those cubed leftovers without the need for a microwave – perfect for anyone who works on the go. Here's a closer look at the full selection of alternative modular buys you can pick up to optimise your lunchtimes.
These excellent Lakeland freezer containers are such good value for under £10 and are available in a two-zone design too.
I'm desperate to try out the Lego lunch trend for myself, so I'll be heading straight to Lakeland to check out their versions. Can you see the appeal in a modular freezing system?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.