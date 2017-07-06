The Obamas have reportedly bought the Washington home they've been renting since January...

Since leaving the White House in January, Barack and Michelle Obama have been renting a fabulous home in Washington DC. And it seems that the former President and First Lady have settled into the property so well, they’ve decided to buy it.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis confirmed the sale. He told the news publication: ‘Given that President and Mrs Obama will be in Washington for at least another two-and-a-half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property’.

The Obamas left the White House on January 20th this year. The family has reportedly decided to stay in Washington until youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school.

The 8,200 sq ft home in the historic Kalorama neighbourhood previously belonged to a former Clinton White House press secretary. Joe Lockhart and his wife Giovanna Gray have now reportedly sold it to the Obamas for $8.1 million.

Kalorama is one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Washington DC. Two miles north of the Obamas’ previous presidential residence, its tree-lined streets are filled with historic colonial mansions. Many are home to embassies and political figures, and the Obamas’ neighbours include Ivanka Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

With nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half (!) bathrooms, this 1920s residence has ample room for the former First Family and their guests. The Obamas are known for being sociable, and this house ticks all the boxes when it comes to entertaining. There are multiple living rooms and a spacious kitchen with stunning marble countertops. There’s also a large garden, which is perfect for hosting summer barbecues and drinks soirees.

The property is tastefully decorated with a neutral palette and smart hardwood flooring. Large windows ensure that every room is flooded with natural light.

It may not be the White House, but it’s not a bad alternative…

Image credits: The McFadden Group