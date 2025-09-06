Think a monochrome scheme is boring? This stunning Scandi-style beach home will prove you wrong...

Monochrome schemes tend to elicit a Marmite effect on people. Love them or loathe them, they have their pros and cons, but when executed with creative flair, they can make a home look breathtaking.

When Lisa moved to this five-bedroom Georgian beach house in West Wittering, West Sussex, it wasn't her intention to live a monochrome life. She initially painted all of the rooms throughout the house in plain white emulsion as a starting point, with the plan to add some elements of colour at some stage.

(Image credit: Alex Wilson & Emma Croman)

However, the more settled she became in her new home, which she shares with daughter, while her grown-up sons visit regularly, the more she began to love the pared-back look.

Her love of interiors led her to set up her own online homeware store, Design Vintage, a look that is clearly reflected in her home.

Here, Lisa takes us on a tour of her home, explaining her design decisions and the many ways she made it her own...

Large linen sofa, £3,800, Design Vintage (Image credit: Alex Wilson & Emma Croman)

‘My living room was originally a dark yellow, with a plasterboard ceiling,' explains Lisa. 'Georgian houses often have high ceilings upstairs, whereas the ground floor is much lower.'

'I ripped down the plasterboard and painstakingly painted the beams white to make it feel taller. It feels lighter and has more interest like this.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘I just love a white sofa!' she says. 'It sounds slightly impractical, but these ones have removable covers that can be washed. And I’m really drawn to anything linen and its scrunchy, lived-in feel.’

(Image credit: Alex Wilson & Emma Croman)

‘I sell lots of glass lighting at Design Vintage and I always wanted to use them,' Lisa says.

'The way glass or wicker shades diffuse light onto white walls at night is incredible.’

‘I finished building the extension last year – it had been a leaky conservatory but had amazing light and warmth. As much glass was added as the budget allowed – the light bounces around beautifully.’

For a similar pendant light, try the Ezia 30cm Diameter Bamboo Ceiling Light Shade, £77.99, La Redoute. (Image credit: Alex Wilson & Emma Croman)

‘The loft room was completed about five years ago. I decided to experiment with a clay plaster that you don’t need to paint over. It was a nightmare to do, but the finish is lovely and natural.'

'My aim was to add as much light in here as possible, but as the front of the house overlooks the street, I couldn’t add windows there. But I could go crazy at the back – there are 10 windows in that part of the roof!'

'I know that isn’t to everyone’s taste, but I love that there are no blinds or curtains and I’m woken up by the morning sun.’

Iron hanging rail, £185, Design Vintage (Image credit: Alex Wilson & Emma Croman)

‘I don’t like a lot of clutter and prefer to keep things simple and liveable – my aim was to create an easy space to live in, without fuss.'

'I didn’t want to build conventional storage into the eaves, as it makes the room feel even bigger when you can see the entire floor space. Plus, I like having clothes out. The wooden flooring ideas introduce a natural warmth and character to the space too.’

‘Tilly’s room is decorated with personality – it’s simple yet her stuff does the talking. It’s the only room in the house with colour, which makes it softer than the stark white.’

(Image credit: Alex Wilson & Emma Croman)

‘The kids love to make pizzas, so this was an area I’d always wanted to add. I bought a kit, we built the brickwork ourselves and just painted it – I’m so pleased with the result. It’s always popular when we rent the house out on Airbnb, too.'

'If an area feels a bit stark, I’ll add wood. Whether it’s just a bowl, an old table or a stool, as long as it’s got character and life, I know it will work.’

Bamboo lounge couch, £715, Design Vintage (Image credit: Alex Wilson & Emma Croman)

‘There is a variety of seating areas throughout the garden, each with its own feel. I recently added a covered garden decking area in a peaceful corner that’s especially nice in the evening. With relaxed bamboo seating and ambient lighting, it’s perfect for a quiet drink and a slower pace as the day winds down.’