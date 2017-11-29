Fancy a seasonal sleepover in the famously festive, red Coca-Cola Christmas truck?

Coca-Cola is opening the doors to its iconic red Coca-Cola Christmas truck, to offer a pair of festive fans, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in the ultimate Christmas sleepover

If you think buying new Christmas bed linen for your bedroom is getting into the Christmas spirit then you’ve got to see the jolly inside of the iconic red Coca-Cola Christmas truck!!!

The large festive truck has been transformed inside into a super cosy hotel-style bedroom, complete with an enchanting fairy light wall, a woodland snow scene, flickering festive fireplace and a Christmas tree. Beautifully decorated, of course it has an all-American retro feel with the coca-cola red and white colour scheme.

The Coca Cola Christmas truck has been touring Great Britain during the festive season for seven years now, but this Christmas, prepare to discover a magical experience like no other. For the first time ever, Coca-Cola is offering a stay for two inside the truck for one night only, on Friday 15th December 2017.

All Christmas lovers need to do, to get their hands on this unforgettable experience, is visit Laterooms.com, find the magical listing and simply explain why they are the ultimate Christmas fan, to be in with a chance of winning their merriest Christmas yet.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas truck holds a special place in the heart of our fans. Christmas is all about sharing magical experiences with friends and loved ones – and so we can’t wait to invite one lucky pair of fans for the ultimate Christmas sleepover. After all, what could be more magical during the festive season than spending a night in the Coca-Cola Christmas truck?”

Located in a secret venue in the heart of central London, it’s fully equipped with everything Christmas fans could possibly need for the most extraordinary sleepover experience, with a dedicated concierge on hand throughout, to ensure guests have the most comfortable and relaxing stay. During the sleepover, guests will be able to plug in their smartphone for specially curated Christmas playlists, kick back and watch their favourite festive films before bedtime, open festive stockings loaded with presents from Santa and enjoy an ice-cold Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. All whilst being surrounded by the truck’s 8,772 twinkling fairy lights – ‘tis the season to be jolly after all. Happy holidays: 10 signs Christmas has officially arrived The lucky pair who get to spend the night will also be treated to a delicious Christmas dinner extravaganza with all the trimmings, delivered straight to the door; before snuggling up in style, tucked up tight in the trucks’ cosy twin beds. The following morning, guests will receive a festive breakfast, before taking advantage of complimentary tickets to the Coca-Cola London Eye – to take in the best views of the city and truly experience the magic of Christmas. To enter, visit Laterooms.com and explain what makes you are the ultimate Christmas fan, before midday on 8th December 2017. For eligibility requirements and full terms and conditions, please see: www.laterooms.com/en/hotel-reservations/coca-cola-christmas-truck To see the full Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour schedule, visit www.cocacola.co.uk/coca-cola/trucktour-2017

The holidays are coming, the holidays are coming…

Image credits: Coca-Cola